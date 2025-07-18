Friday, July 18, 2025
Reliance Industries’ Q1 net profit soars 78 pc to Rs 26,994 crore

Mumbai, July 18: Reliance Industries on Friday reported a strong 78 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, reaching Rs 26,994 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations also rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 2,48,660 crore compared to Rs 2,36,217 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to its stock exchange filing. The company’s operating performance also improved significantly.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 58,024 crore — marking a 36 per cent increase from Rs 42,748 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross revenue grew by 6 per cent to Rs 2,73,252 crore, or approximately $31.9 billion, according to its regulatory filing. Reliance Jio, the telecom and digital arm of the company, reported a 25 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 7,110 crore for the quarter.

Its revenue rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 41,054 crore, driven by strong growth in both its mobile and home broadband customer base, and higher data consumption. Reliance Retail also continued its growth momentum.

Its revenue increased by 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 84,171 crore. The retail segment’s EBITDA rose by 12.7 per cent to Rs 6,381 crore, with the operating margin improving to 8.7 per cent. During the quarter, Reliance Retail added 388 new stores, bringing the total store count to 19,592, spread across 77.6 million square feet of retail space.

The company’s registered customer base has now expanded to 358 million. In the quick commerce segment, JioMart saw a big jump in activity. Its daily orders grew 68 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 175 per cent YoY.

The shares of the company closed at Rs 1,476, down by Rs 0.40 or 0.027 per cent on Friday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IANS

INS Nistar is not just a technological asset, but crucial operational enabler: Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi
Environment group raises area’s issues with MLA
