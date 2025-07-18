India rejects NATO chief’s warning on secondary sanctions

New Delhi, July 17: In a firm response to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s threat of secondary sanctions over New Delhi’s ties with Moscow, India on Thursday cautioned against “double standards” on the matter and asserted that its energy procurement from Russia is based on national interests and market dynamics.

Rutt had warned India, China and Brazil that they could be hit hard by secondary sanctions if they continue to do business with Russia.

“Let me reiterate that securing energy needs of our people are understandably an overriding priority for us,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. “In this endeavour, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter,” he said. (PTI)