Friday, July 18, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

India rejects NATO chief’s warning on secondary sanctions

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 17: In a firm response to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s threat of secondary sanctions over New Delhi’s ties with Moscow, India on Thursday cautioned against “double standards” on the matter and asserted that its energy procurement from Russia is based on national interests and market dynamics.
Rutt had warned India, China and Brazil that they could be hit hard by secondary sanctions if they continue to do business with Russia.
“Let me reiterate that securing energy needs of our people are understandably an overriding priority for us,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. “In this endeavour, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter,” he said. (PTI)

Previous article
BJP wants to weaken tribal society, snatch land: Rahul
Next article
Supporters of BJP, NCP (SP) MLAs clash at Vidhan Bhavan
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

12-hr bandh in Odisha cripples normal life

Student’s suicide: Protesters call for justice Bhubaneswar, July 17: Normal life came to a standstill in Odisha on Thursday...
NATIONAL

Ineligible people obtaining Aadhaar: BJP MPs flag issue at PAC meeting

New Delhi, July 17: Some BJP members on Thursday flagged the issue of ineligible people, including alleged infiltrators,...
NATIONAL

Supporters of BJP, NCP (SP) MLAs clash at Vidhan Bhavan

Mumbai, July 17: Supporters of two MLAs, one from the ruling BJP and the other from opposition NCP...
NATIONAL

BJP wants to weaken tribal society, snatch land: Rahul

New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the NDA government of trying its best to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

12-hr bandh in Odisha cripples normal life

NATIONAL 0
Student’s suicide: Protesters call for justice Bhubaneswar, July 17: Normal...

Ineligible people obtaining Aadhaar: BJP MPs flag issue at PAC meeting

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: Some BJP members on Thursday...

Supporters of BJP, NCP (SP) MLAs clash at Vidhan Bhavan

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 17: Supporters of two MLAs, one from...
Load more

Popular news

12-hr bandh in Odisha cripples normal life

NATIONAL 0
Student’s suicide: Protesters call for justice Bhubaneswar, July 17: Normal...

Ineligible people obtaining Aadhaar: BJP MPs flag issue at PAC meeting

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: Some BJP members on Thursday...

Supporters of BJP, NCP (SP) MLAs clash at Vidhan Bhavan

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 17: Supporters of two MLAs, one from...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge