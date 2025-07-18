Friday, July 18, 2025
NATIONAL

Supporters of BJP, NCP (SP) MLAs clash at Vidhan Bhavan

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, July 17: Supporters of two MLAs, one from the ruling BJP and the other from opposition NCP (SP) came to blows inside the legislature premises on Thursday, a day after a heated exchange between the two legislators.
Supporters of NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar were involved in the scuffle and came to blows briefly before onlookers separated the two groups, an eyewitness said.
Speaking to reporters, Padalkar said, “I do not know anything about the incident. You can ask him (Awhad), he is sitting in the House. I do not know anyone who was involved.” The BJP MLA then met senior minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and expressed apology over the incident.
CM Devendra Fadnavis said the incident does not behove the dignity of the legislature. “Assembly speaker and council chairman should take stringent action against those involved,” he said.
People coming in such large numbers and creating this scene in Vidhan Bhavan is a serious matter, he said.
Awhad, a former minister, expressed concern over safety within the legislature complex, after the scuffle which happened on the stairs of the main entrance and the lobby inside, adjacent to the internal staircase.
“If MLAs are not safe even inside the Vidhan Bhavan, what is the point of being a public representative? What is our crime? I had just stepped out to get some fresh air. I think they came to attack me,” he claimed.
The incident followed an altercation between Awhad and Padalkar at the entrance of the legislature building on Wednesday. In a viral video, the two were seen exchanging sharp words.
Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane, had claimed that Padalkar intentionally slammed the door of his car after getting down, causing it to hit him. The latter offered no comment on the allegation.
Padalkar, who represents Jat constituency in Sangli district, has been an outspoken critic of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule. His past remarks against the Pawar family had drawn sharp reactions from NCP (SP) leaders.
On Wednesday, a video of an altercation between Awhad and Padalkar outside the legislature complex went viral on social media. The two legislators were seen exchanging harsh words at the entrance gate of the building. Awhad had claimed that Padalkar slammed the door of his car forcefully after getting down, and it hit Awhad, who alleged that the act was intentional.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said action should be taken against the official who issued passes to the attackers.
“Goondaism has reached Vidhan Bhavan. This happened despite stringent security within Vidhan Bhavan premises,” Thackeray said.
The incident was raised in legislative council by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said details will be furnished in the House. (PTI)

