Friday, July 18, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Union MoS hails NE’s progress under Modi’s leadership

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 17: Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, has praised the progress made in the Northeastern states of India, stating that much has already been achieved and more development is on the horizon.
Gurjar praised the consistent support and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre’s financial support, and Union ministers’ regular visits to ensure development reaches every corner.
During his meeting with senior state officials here, he emphasised the Centre’s commitment to strengthening and modernising the cooperative sector, transforming Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) into multipurpose institutions.
Recalling his July 5 announcement regarding the establishment of Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU), the first university in the country dedicated to the cooperative sector, he said the university will train professionals and field experts to build a strong foundation for cooperative institutions across India and incorporate such training in colleges to nurture young minds with the spirit of cooperation.
“We also plan to incorporate such training in colleges to nurture young minds with the spirit of cooperation right from the beginning,” he added.
Gurjar also addressed the issue of internal security, stating that violence has significantly declined in the Northeast region, with many insurgent and extremist groups laying down arms.
He called for collective efforts to bring about inclusive growth and urged all stakeholders to work together in transforming the Khasi Hills into a model for development.
Gurjar exuded confidence that with the people’s strength and the government’s commitment, the region will achieve its vision of a Viksit Bharat, a developed India.

Previous article
KSU seeks laws to safeguard interests of indigenous people
Next article
Taxi body to decide on safety policy after talks with govt
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India rejects NATO chief’s warning on secondary sanctions

New Delhi, July 17: In a firm response to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's threat of secondary sanctions...
NATIONAL

BJP wants to weaken tribal society, snatch land: Rahul

New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the NDA government of trying its best to...
NATIONAL

ED charge-sheets Robert Vadra, others in land deal case

New Delhi, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, the...
NATIONAL

Karnataka stampede: Report blames RCB, DNA Network, KSCA

Bengaluru, July 17: The Karnataka government has blamed IPL franchisee RCB, its event management partner, and the state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India rejects NATO chief’s warning on secondary sanctions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: In a firm response to...

BJP wants to weaken tribal society, snatch land: Rahul

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has...

ED charge-sheets Robert Vadra, others in land deal case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on...
Load more

Popular news

India rejects NATO chief’s warning on secondary sanctions

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: In a firm response to...

BJP wants to weaken tribal society, snatch land: Rahul

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has...

ED charge-sheets Robert Vadra, others in land deal case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge