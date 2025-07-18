Union MoS hails NE’s progress under Modi’s leadership

SHILLONG, July 17: Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, has praised the progress made in the Northeastern states of India, stating that much has already been achieved and more development is on the horizon.

Gurjar praised the consistent support and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre’s financial support, and Union ministers’ regular visits to ensure development reaches every corner.

During his meeting with senior state officials here, he emphasised the Centre’s commitment to strengthening and modernising the cooperative sector, transforming Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) into multipurpose institutions.

Recalling his July 5 announcement regarding the establishment of Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU), the first university in the country dedicated to the cooperative sector, he said the university will train professionals and field experts to build a strong foundation for cooperative institutions across India and incorporate such training in colleges to nurture young minds with the spirit of cooperation.

“We also plan to incorporate such training in colleges to nurture young minds with the spirit of cooperation right from the beginning,” he added.

Gurjar also addressed the issue of internal security, stating that violence has significantly declined in the Northeast region, with many insurgent and extremist groups laying down arms.

He called for collective efforts to bring about inclusive growth and urged all stakeholders to work together in transforming the Khasi Hills into a model for development.

Gurjar exuded confidence that with the people’s strength and the government’s commitment, the region will achieve its vision of a Viksit Bharat, a developed India.