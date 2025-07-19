Assam eviction drive: Youth Congress suggest steps to deter influx into Garo Hills

Tura, July 19: The District Youth Congress Committee (DYCC) in West Garo Hills has raised concern over the possible influx of evicted illegal migrants from Goalpara in Assam into neighbouring areas of Garo Hills and has sought that steps be taken by the district administration as well as the Superintendent of Police to prevent the same.

In separate appeals submitted to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, the committee pointed out the need to take precautionary measures to prevent such a thing happening.

“Given the geographical proximity of Goalpara to the West Garo Hills District and the presence of porous, often unmonitored border areas, we fear that many of these evicted individuals may attempt to enter and settle illegally in our district, particularly in the border villages adjoining Assam. This could lead to serious administrative, social, and demographic implications, including stress on local resources, disruption of social harmony, and potential law and order issues,” the committee said.

The committee suggested intensified monitoring intensified monitoring and patrolling in all border villages and entry points, coordination with local village authorities and law enforcement agencies to report any suspicious movement or settlements, verification drives and ID checks to discourage illegal settlement as well as collaboration with the Assam administration, for timely intelligence sharing.

At the same time, the committee also called on the Chief of police to enhance border patrolling and surveillance along the Assam-Meghalaya border, deploy security checkpoints at strategic entry routes to monitor and verify the movement of individuals, engage with village authorities, Nokmas, and community leaders to report any suspicious or unusual settlement activities and coordinate with your counterparts in Assam Police for timely sharing of intelligence and updates.