Saturday, July 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Assam eviction drive: Youth Congress suggest steps to deter influx into Garo Hills

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Tura, July 19: The District Youth Congress Committee (DYCC) in West Garo Hills has raised concern over the possible influx of evicted illegal migrants from Goalpara in Assam into neighbouring areas of Garo Hills and has sought that steps be taken by the district administration as well as the Superintendent of Police to prevent the same.

In separate appeals submitted to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, the committee pointed out the need to take precautionary measures to prevent such a thing happening.

“Given the geographical proximity of Goalpara to the West Garo Hills District and the presence of porous, often unmonitored border areas, we fear that many of these evicted individuals may attempt to enter and settle illegally in our district, particularly in the border villages adjoining Assam. This could lead to serious administrative, social, and demographic implications, including stress on local resources, disruption of social harmony, and potential law and order issues,” the committee said.

The committee suggested intensified monitoring intensified monitoring and patrolling in all border villages and entry points, coordination with local village authorities and law enforcement agencies to report any suspicious movement or settlements, verification drives and ID checks to discourage illegal settlement as well as collaboration with the Assam administration, for timely intelligence sharing.

At the same time, the committee also called on the Chief of police to enhance border patrolling and surveillance along the Assam-Meghalaya border, deploy security checkpoints at strategic entry routes to monitor and verify the movement of individuals, engage with village authorities, Nokmas, and community leaders to report any suspicious or unusual settlement activities and coordinate with your counterparts in Assam Police for timely sharing of intelligence and updates.

Previous article
Trump claims ‘five jets were shot down’ in India-Pak clash following Pahalgam attack
Next article
‘Drug addiction threatens Viksit Bharat goal’: Mansukh Mandaviya at Youth Spiritual Summit
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

MP now heartbeat of global tourism, 134.1 million tourists visited last year

Jaipur, July 19: With its sweeping landscapes, sacred rivers, vibrant culture and world-class heritage, Madhya Pradesh is no...
NATIONAL

China’s mega dam project on Brahmaputra kicks off, raises concerns in India

Beijing/New Delhi, July 19: China on Saturday officially began construction on a mega dam project in the lower...
NATIONAL

‘Drug addiction threatens Viksit Bharat goal’: Mansukh Mandaviya at Youth Spiritual Summit

Varanasi, July 19: Union Minister of Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, warned that addiction is ensnaring India's...
PR Articles

Travel Loans: Pros, Cons, and Best Practices

Should You Take a Loan for Travel? Advantages, Risks & Tips Are you thinking of a relaxing vacation but...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MP now heartbeat of global tourism, 134.1 million tourists visited last year

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, July 19: With its sweeping landscapes, sacred rivers,...

China’s mega dam project on Brahmaputra kicks off, raises concerns in India

NATIONAL 0
Beijing/New Delhi, July 19: China on Saturday officially began...

‘Drug addiction threatens Viksit Bharat goal’: Mansukh Mandaviya at Youth Spiritual Summit

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi, July 19: Union Minister of Youth Affairs Mansukh...
Load more

Popular news

MP now heartbeat of global tourism, 134.1 million tourists visited last year

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, July 19: With its sweeping landscapes, sacred rivers,...

China’s mega dam project on Brahmaputra kicks off, raises concerns in India

NATIONAL 0
Beijing/New Delhi, July 19: China on Saturday officially began...

‘Drug addiction threatens Viksit Bharat goal’: Mansukh Mandaviya at Youth Spiritual Summit

NATIONAL 0
Varanasi, July 19: Union Minister of Youth Affairs Mansukh...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge