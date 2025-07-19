Saturday, July 19, 2025
‘Drug addiction threatens Viksit Bharat goal’: Mansukh Mandaviya at Youth Spiritual Summit

By: Agencies

Date:

Varanasi, July 19: Union Minister of Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, warned that addiction is ensnaring India’s youth at a critical phase of their lives and poses a major obstacle to the nation’s developmental goals.

Speaking at the two-day Youth Spiritual Summit held at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi, the minister underscored the pivotal role of youth in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

The summit, themed ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ (Addiction-Free Youth for a Developed India), has been launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It gathered over 600 young delegates from 122 spiritual and socio-cultural organisations across India.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from the Red Fort on August 15, 2022, where he laid out the ‘Panch Pran’ (Five Pledges) for Amrit Kaal – a roadmap for India’s progress over the next 25 years.

“With 65 per cent of our population under the age of 35, the youth are not just the backbone but also the torchbearers of this vision,” he said. However, Mandaviya voiced concern over the growing menace of substance abuse.

“Addiction is trapping our youth at a crucial point in life and posing a serious challenge to national progress. If we wish to see India developed by 2047, we must safeguard our youth from the clutches of drugs, distractions like mobile phones, and excessive social media,” he added.

Calling for a nationwide mass movement against addiction, the minister urged spiritual and community leaders to leverage their influence and platforms to awaken societal consciousness. “One-time events or isolated efforts won’t suffice. Each citizen must pledge to inspire at least five people to join the anti-drug campaign,” he said.

Mandaviya expressed hope that the summit would generate meaningful dialogue and lead to actionable outcomes. He announced that the event would conclude with the release of the ‘Kashi Declaration’ on July 20 – a visionary document that captures the collective commitment of youth and spiritual leaders toward a drug-free India.

The declaration will also serve as a blueprint for policymakers, NGOs, and youth networks engaged in de-addiction and rehabilitation efforts. Also present at the summit was Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, who echoed Mandaviya’s concerns.

He described drug addiction as a growing social menace and pointed to external influences that may be exacerbating the issue. “In recent years, we’ve seen a disturbing trend of youth falling prey to substance abuse. Some international forces may be contributing to this crisis,” Kumar warned.

“But our youth are resilient. They have the power to turn the impossible into the possible. We must redirect their creativity and energy towards the goals of Viksit Bharat.” He further stressed the importance of holistic well-being. “Youth should embrace yoga and focus on health and wellness. This not only boosts physical fitness but also mental resilience – a crucial shield against addiction.”

IANS

