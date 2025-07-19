China’s mega dam project on Brahmaputra kicks off, raises concerns in India

Beijing/New Delhi, July 19: China on Saturday officially began construction on a mega dam project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo – upper reaches of the Brahmaputra – River in Tibet, raising major concerns in the downstream countries, including India and Bangladesh.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the groundbreaking ceremony and announced the official start of the Yarlung Zangbo River Lower Reaches Hydropower Project in the Tibet region.

Responsible persons from relevant departments of the central and state organs, relevant central enterprises, members of the expert advisory committee for the construction of the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River hydropower project, project research, testing and construction units, and local people’s representatives attended the groundbreaking ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The project mainly adopts the development method of straightening the bends and diverting water through tunnels, and builds five cascade power stations with a total investment of about 1.2 trillion yuan (about 167.8 billion US dollars) The power of the project is mainly transmitted and consumed, while taking into account the local self-use needs of Tibet,” the state-owned press agency mentioned.

While the Chinese government insists that the project will primarily deliver electricity for external consumption while also addressing local demand in Xizang, its construction could severely harm the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra. India has been carefully monitoring all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and taken necessary measures to protect its interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas.

Following the announcement by China of the mega dam project, New Delhi had registered its concerns with the Chinese side on December 30 last year, including on “the need for transparency and consultation” with downstream countries. “Various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalized Expert Level Mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels.

As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, Government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas,” Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), had said while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on March 27 on the issue of China approving the construction of a mega hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo despite concerns raised by India regarding its impact on downstream water flow and ecological stability.

The issue was also raised during the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism between both countries on January 26-27, following which both countries had announced their decision to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

“During the visit, India and China agreed to hold an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism to discuss resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation pertaining to trans-border rivers.

The Government of India remains engaged with China on the issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests,” MoS Vardhan had stated in Parliament. Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and discussed the trajectory of India-China bilateral relations.

The interaction took place as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers’ call on the Chinese President. During the talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, EAM Jaishankar emphasised a long-term approach to resolving bilateral issues.

“Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalising people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures and roadblocks. Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory,” he posted on X after the meeting on Monday.

IANS