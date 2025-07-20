19-yr-old girl hacked to death in Williamnagar

Another sensational murder rocks Garo Hills

From Our Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, July 20: Close on the heels of a sensational sexual assault and murder that took place just a few days ago in South Garo Hills (SGH), another murder that took place in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills (EGH), allegedly by a previous offender, on Friday, has raised sensation across the region.

Social media has been filled with vitriolic after it was discovered that one James R Sangma, who was already accused in a POCSO case last year, had hacked to death a 19-year-old girl, though till the time of reporting there was no confirmation of any sexual assault in the immediate case.

The teenager was allegedly hacked with a machete by the assailant in full public view.

The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

As per police sources, the accused has been on the run since the incident with the police on the lookout for him.

Sources informed that the accused was involved in an earlier case under the POCSO Act, though the same could not be independently verified.

The 19-year-old victim was a student and was apparently the girl friend of the accused but as to what led to her being killed by him remains a mystery. Both the accused and the victim were from the Dawa Matchakolgre area in Williamnagar.

Meanwhile, the EGH Police has issued an advisory after pictures of the victim were uploaded on social media channels on YouTube and Facebook by many. The police administration has asked all to maintain the dignity of the victim and her family and not upload content which could identify the victim or cause trauma to the family members.

District police chief S Rynjah, when contacted, said that an investigation has been launched into the matter and they were on the lookout for the accused. (With PTI inputs)