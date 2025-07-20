Sunday, July 20, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

19-yr-old girl hacked to death in Williamnagar

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Another sensational murder rocks Garo Hills

The 19-year-old victim was a student and was apparently the girl friend of the accused but as to what led to her being killed by him remains a mystery. Both the accused and the victim were from the Dawa Matchakolgre area
in Williamnagar

From Our Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, July 20: Close on the heels of a sensational sexual assault and murder that took place just a few days ago in South Garo Hills (SGH), another murder that took place in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills (EGH), allegedly by a previous offender, on Friday, has raised sensation across the region.
Social media has been filled with vitriolic after it was discovered that one James R Sangma, who was already accused in a POCSO case last year, had hacked to death a 19-year-old girl, though till the time of reporting there was no confirmation of any sexual assault in the immediate case.
The teenager was allegedly hacked with a machete by the assailant in full public view.
The body was taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.
As per police sources, the accused has been on the run since the incident with the police on the lookout for him.
Sources informed that the accused was involved in an earlier case under the POCSO Act, though the same could not be independently verified.
The 19-year-old victim was a student and was apparently the girl friend of the accused but as to what led to her being killed by him remains a mystery. Both the accused and the victim were from the Dawa Matchakolgre area in Williamnagar.
Meanwhile, the EGH Police has issued an advisory after pictures of the victim were uploaded on social media channels on YouTube and Facebook by many. The police administration has asked all to maintain the dignity of the victim and her family and not upload content which could identify the victim or cause trauma to the family members.
District police chief S Rynjah, when contacted, said that an investigation has been launched into the matter and they were on the lookout for the accused. (With PTI inputs)

Previous article
MSCW takes suo motu cognisance of girl’s killing
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY PULLOUT

Rolling through Resistance: The Skate Scene of Shillong

By Krittika Rani Owary  It is not uncommon to hear the sharp metal clank of a skateboard against the...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Planet Word museum: Washington DC’s ode to power of language

Planet Word is a one-of-a-kind, interactive museum in downtown Washington DC dedicated to the power of language and...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Sunday Fables – The Secret of the Water Fairies

By Christina K Sangma  The monsoon seasons bring the most joy. The scent of wet earth, the rhythm of...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Kidspace

Yuvan Pradhan, Class V, All Saint's Diocesan Higher Secondary School Sharanya Bajaj, Class V, Loreto Convent Amrita Sinha, Class V,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rolling through Resistance: The Skate Scene of Shillong

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Krittika Rani Owary  It is not uncommon to hear...

Planet Word museum: Washington DC’s ode to power of language

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Planet Word is a one-of-a-kind, interactive museum in downtown...

Sunday Fables – The Secret of the Water Fairies

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Christina K Sangma  The monsoon seasons bring the most...
Load more

Popular news

Rolling through Resistance: The Skate Scene of Shillong

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Krittika Rani Owary  It is not uncommon to hear...

Planet Word museum: Washington DC’s ode to power of language

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Planet Word is a one-of-a-kind, interactive museum in downtown...

Sunday Fables – The Secret of the Water Fairies

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Christina K Sangma  The monsoon seasons bring the most...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge