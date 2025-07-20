Sunday, July 20, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

MSCW takes suo motu cognisance of girl’s killing

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 19: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the case of the 19-year-old girl’s murder in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, expressing shock over the incident.
In a statement, the MSCW described the incident as a gross violation of the basic rights and dignity of a young woman.
Extending its condolences to the bereaved family, the commission said it is “deeply disturbed by the suffering endured by the victim”.
“Such egregious acts of violence are intolerable and represent a direct attack on the values of humanity and justice that our society upholds,” it said.
Calling for immediate and decisive action, the women’s welfare panel said the perpetrator must be apprehended without delay and brought to justice under the strongest provisions of the law.
It urged the Meghalaya Police and all authorities concerned to prioritise the investigation, ensure transparency, and provide regular updates to the public.
It also appealed to local communities, civil society groups, and citizens to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift delivery of justice.
“Justice must prevail; the safety and dignity of every girl and woman is our shared responsibility,” it said. (With PTI inputs)

Previous article
Govt to build bus network linking block, district HQs
Next article
19-yr-old girl hacked to death in Williamnagar
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Entertainment Buzz

Son of Sardaar 2 to release on Aug 1 The release date of Son of Sardaar 2, featuring Ajay...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Rolling through Resistance: The Skate Scene of Shillong

By Krittika Rani Owary  It is not uncommon to hear the sharp metal clank of a skateboard against the...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Planet Word museum: Washington DC’s ode to power of language

Planet Word is a one-of-a-kind, interactive museum in downtown Washington DC dedicated to the power of language and...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Sunday Fables – The Secret of the Water Fairies

By Christina K Sangma  The monsoon seasons bring the most joy. The scent of wet earth, the rhythm of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Entertainment Buzz

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Son of Sardaar 2 to release on Aug 1 The...

Rolling through Resistance: The Skate Scene of Shillong

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Krittika Rani Owary  It is not uncommon to hear...

Planet Word museum: Washington DC’s ode to power of language

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Planet Word is a one-of-a-kind, interactive museum in downtown...
Load more

Popular news

Entertainment Buzz

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Son of Sardaar 2 to release on Aug 1 The...

Rolling through Resistance: The Skate Scene of Shillong

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
By Krittika Rani Owary  It is not uncommon to hear...

Planet Word museum: Washington DC’s ode to power of language

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Planet Word is a one-of-a-kind, interactive museum in downtown...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge