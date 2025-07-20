MSCW takes suo motu cognisance of girl’s killing

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 19: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the case of the 19-year-old girl’s murder in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, expressing shock over the incident.

In a statement, the MSCW described the incident as a gross violation of the basic rights and dignity of a young woman.

Extending its condolences to the bereaved family, the commission said it is “deeply disturbed by the suffering endured by the victim”.

“Such egregious acts of violence are intolerable and represent a direct attack on the values of humanity and justice that our society upholds,” it said.

Calling for immediate and decisive action, the women’s welfare panel said the perpetrator must be apprehended without delay and brought to justice under the strongest provisions of the law.

It urged the Meghalaya Police and all authorities concerned to prioritise the investigation, ensure transparency, and provide regular updates to the public.

It also appealed to local communities, civil society groups, and citizens to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift delivery of justice.

“Justice must prevail; the safety and dignity of every girl and woman is our shared responsibility,” it said. (With PTI inputs)