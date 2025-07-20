Close shave for DK Shivakumar as his escort vehicle overturns

MANDYA, July 19: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar had a narrow escape as his escort vehicle overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday.

Two personnel in the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred near TM Hosur in Gowdahalli, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Srirangapatna town in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

The escort vehicle reportedly hit a road divider and overturned.

The two injured individuals have been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru city.The vehicle was part of the convoy heading towards Bengaluru, ahead of the Deputy CM’s car, after the conclusion of the Congress party’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ in Mysuru.

Deputy CM Shivakumar and the rest of the convoy stopped briefly after the incident.Authorities immediately arranged an alternative vehicle for the affected staff, he added. (IANS)