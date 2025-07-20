Sunday, July 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Close shave for DK Shivakumar as his escort vehicle overturns

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

MANDYA, July 19: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar had a narrow escape as his escort vehicle overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday.
Two personnel in the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred near TM Hosur in Gowdahalli, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Srirangapatna town in Karnataka’s Mandya district.
The escort vehicle reportedly hit a road divider and overturned.
The two injured individuals have been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru city.The vehicle was part of the convoy heading towards Bengaluru, ahead of the Deputy CM’s car, after the conclusion of the Congress party’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ in Mysuru.
Deputy CM Shivakumar and the rest of the convoy stopped briefly after the incident.Authorities immediately arranged an alternative vehicle for the affected staff, he added. (IANS)

Previous article
National Nuggets
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Grandmother fatally attacked by grandson during quarrel JHANSI, July 19: A man allegedly killed his grandmother with a sharp...
Features

Alpha males surprisingly rare among primates: Research

Is it true that male animals are dominant over females? Previous studies have often found male-biased power in...
Features

Exercise can ease symptoms for people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is the most common adult blood cancer in the western world, and it predominantly...
SUNDAY FEATURE

Babies born with 3 people’s DNA hailed as breakthrough but questions remain

Ten years after the UK became the first country to legalise mitochondrial donation, the first results from the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Grandmother fatally attacked by grandson during quarrel JHANSI, July 19:...

Alpha males surprisingly rare among primates: Research

Features 0
Is it true that male animals are dominant over...

Exercise can ease symptoms for people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

Features 0
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is the most common adult...
Load more

Popular news

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Grandmother fatally attacked by grandson during quarrel JHANSI, July 19:...

Alpha males surprisingly rare among primates: Research

Features 0
Is it true that male animals are dominant over...

Exercise can ease symptoms for people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

Features 0
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is the most common adult...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge