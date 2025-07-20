National Nuggets

Grandmother fatally attacked by grandson during quarrel

JHANSI, July 19: A man allegedly killed his grandmother with a sharp weapon after a fight within the family, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night in Basaria village. Manvendra returned home in an inebriated condition around 10:30 pm and started quarrelling with his aunt.When his grandmother, Mannu Devi (65), who lived in a nearby house, tried to intervene, he attacked her with a sharp weapon and seriously injured her before running away after locking the house from outside,.Mannu Devi died later that night. Police arrested Manvendra this morning. (PTI)

Siblings arrested for killing step-brother

SERAIKELA, (Jharkhand) July 19: Two brothers were arrested in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday for allegedly killing their step-brother over a land dispute, police said.The victim, Lakshman Hembram, was working on his paddy field when the accused persons, Manoj Hembram and Madan Hembram, stifled his head in the mud before crushing it with a big stone. The incident had happened three days ago in Rangpur village. The accused persons confessed to the crime during police interrogation. (PTI)

Four of family die by suicide in Bihar

NALANDA, July 19: Four members of a family, including three minors, died allegedly by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Rajgir town of Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said on Saturday.The deceased have been identified as Soni Devi (38), her daughters Deepa Kumari (17) and Arika Kumari (14), and son Shivam Kumar (15).“Police received information that five members of a family were lying unconscious. We reached the spot and took them to the nearest hospital, where four of them died during treatment,” police said.The woman’s husband, is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be critical.The reason behind the incident is not known yet. (PTI)

CBI arrests BSF employee on graft charge

NEW DELHI, July 19: The CBI has arrested an assistant accounts officer of the BSF for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a contractor.Dharmender Kumar Verma, working in the Public Accounts Office, had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to clear pending bills of the contractor.Verma was allegedly seeking 15-20 per cent of the total bills, which translates to around Rs 2 lakh, they said.The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000. (PTI)