Sunday, July 20, 2025
spot_img
Business

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to an electronics factory, in Greater Noida

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to an electronics factory, in Greater Noida. (PTI)
Previous article
India to enter trade deals only if in country’s interest: Piyush Goyal
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Close shave for DK Shivakumar as his escort vehicle overturns

MANDYA, July 19: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar had a narrow escape as...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Grandmother fatally attacked by grandson during quarrel JHANSI, July 19: A man allegedly killed his grandmother with a sharp...
Features

Alpha males surprisingly rare among primates: Research

Is it true that male animals are dominant over females? Previous studies have often found male-biased power in...
Features

Exercise can ease symptoms for people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is the most common adult blood cancer in the western world, and it predominantly...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Close shave for DK Shivakumar as his escort vehicle overturns

NATIONAL 0
MANDYA, July 19: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Grandmother fatally attacked by grandson during quarrel JHANSI, July 19:...

Alpha males surprisingly rare among primates: Research

Features 0
Is it true that male animals are dominant over...
Load more

Popular news

Close shave for DK Shivakumar as his escort vehicle overturns

NATIONAL 0
MANDYA, July 19: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Grandmother fatally attacked by grandson during quarrel JHANSI, July 19:...

Alpha males surprisingly rare among primates: Research

Features 0
Is it true that male animals are dominant over...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge