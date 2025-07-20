Sunday, July 20, 2025
NATIONAL

Crackdown on online fraud: Delhi Police arrest 3 cybercriminals from Rajasthan

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 20 : Delhi Police on Sunday announced the arrest of three cybercriminals who were operating from what authorities termed as “cybercrime hotspots” in Rajasthan and Haryana.

The arrests were made in connection with ongoing scams targeting residents of Delhi-NCR, including online investment fraud and the emerging tactic known as “digital arrest”.

According to officials, two of the accused hail from Rajasthan and one from Haryana. They were apprehended from the Tonk, Sikar, and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan. These areas have increasingly become active bases for cyber fraud networks, the police said.

The special operation was launched by the Cyber Police Station of Delhi’s Dwarka district following a surge in cybercrime complaints from residents.

The police deployed teams to the suspected regions after digital trail analysis in three separate cases revealed connections to remote locations in Rajasthan.

“Preliminary investigation directed the line of inquiry towards new and emerging cybercrime hotspots in Rajasthan,” said the police in a statement.

“To take impactful and targeted action against these fraudsters, our teams conducted a detailed operation in Tonk, Sikar, Jaipur, and Sirsa, based on intelligence gathered from digital footprints and field surveillance.”

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak, a resident of Tonk, Surendra Kumar Dudi from Sikar, and Rajveer from Sirsa.

Deepak, who was arrested on July 2, was allegedly involved in investment fraud and was responsible for providing fake bank accounts and SIM cards used in cybercrime.

Surendra Kumar Dudi, also arrested on July 2, was allegedly receiving funds generated through a digital arrest scam — a method where victims are coerced through fake law enforcement threats into transferring money.

Rajveer, nabbed earlier on June 30, is accused of receiving a portion of the defrauded money in an investment fraud case.

All three have been booked under relevant provisions, and further investigations are underway to identify other members of the cybercriminal network.

The Delhi Police added that multiple similar cases are still under investigation, and the search for other suspects is ongoing.

–IANS

