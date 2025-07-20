UP man held in religious conversion case, family says false implication

New Delhi, July 20 : Abu Talib, a resident of Jamia Nagar locality in the Khala Par area of Muzaffarnagar, has been arrested in connection with a large-scale religious conversion racket busted by Uttar Pradesh Police.

The arrest comes after the Agra Police took action under directives from state authorities, claiming the racket involved targeting minor girls for religious conversion through inducement and coercion.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna revealed the operation in a press conference held in Lucknow. He stated that the gang was active across six states, and so far, ten accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Abu Talib is among those arrested.

However, Talib’s family has strongly denied the allegations, claiming he is innocent and has no links to any conversion network.

Talib’s mother, Zayda, said, “My son is innocent. He works as a tailor and does labour jobs to support our family. We live in a rented house. He has two brothers and a sister, Talib is the youngest. His elder brother works separately, making sweets.”

“Two days ago, police forcibly entered our home and took Talib away. They snatched his mobile phone. He was about to drop his sister at the hospital where she works. He hadn’t even stepped out properly when they picked him up. At first, the police told us they just needed some information and that he wasn’t under arrest,” she added.

Zayda said some officers were in uniform, while others were in plain clothes. “They destroyed our peace. Talib was busy preparing for his sister’s wedding. Now everything is ruined,” she said tearfully.

The family is demanding a fair investigation and Talib’s immediate release, stating that he has no criminal background and earns a living through honest work.

The police have yet to respond publicly to the family’s claims.

