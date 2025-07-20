Sunday, July 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Odisha minor girl set ablaze airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bhubaneswar, July 20:A minor girl from Odisha’s Puri district, who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries after being set ablaze by three unidentified assailants, is being airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment.

Officials confirmed on Sunday that her condition, while still critical, has stabilised enough for the transfer.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Asutosh Biswas said, “The girl’s condition is now stable enough for transfer. A special flight has been arranged, and AIIMS Delhi has been informed.”

The shocking incident occurred on July 19 in Balanga, Puri.

According to the family, the girl was attacked near a river embankment, where miscreants allegedly poured petrol and kerosene on her and set her on fire.

Miraculously, she managed to find refuge at a nearby house, from where villagers rushed her to the Pipili Community Health Centre.

She was later referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.

The heinous crime has prompted swift police action. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, led by Balanga IIC Shri Dibya Ranjan Panda.

The team is under instructions to expedite the investigation and identify the attackers. Scientific teams, including K9 units, have combed the crime scene, while senior police officials are monitoring the investigation closely.

Police have registered a case under Malanga PS Case No. 162/2025, invoking sections 127(2), 109, 123, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Odisha Police have assured stringent action and vowed justice for the survivor.

The attack has sparked public outrage, with calls for urgent reforms in women’s safety and swift punishment for the culprits.

This case comes just days after a 20-year-old college student died after setting herself ablaze over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against the Head of Department (HoD) of her college.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had suffered 95 per cent burns after immolating herself. She succumbed to her injuries on July 14 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, sparking widespread outrage and political condemnation across the state.

–IANS

Previous article
Peace will be established by destroying entire terror machinery, says J&K L-G
Next article
Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case: SIT summons former excise minister Narayana Swamy
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders’ meets in UPA’s 10 years: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, July 20 :BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party,...
NATIONAL

CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau calls for shutdown; memorial events honouring ‘fallen leaders’

Patna, July 20 : The Eastern Regional Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) has announced a...
NATIONAL

Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case: SIT summons former excise minister Narayana Swamy

Vijayawada, July 20 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam during YSR Congress Party...
NATIONAL

Peace will be established by destroying entire terror machinery, says J&K L-G

Srinagar, July 20 :Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that peace will not be...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders’ meets in UPA’s 10 years: Amit Malviya

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 20 :BJP leader Amit Malviya on...

CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau calls for shutdown; memorial events honouring ‘fallen leaders’

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 20 : The Eastern Regional Bureau of...

Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case: SIT summons former excise minister Narayana Swamy

NATIONAL 0
Vijayawada, July 20 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT)...
Load more

Popular news

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders’ meets in UPA’s 10 years: Amit Malviya

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 20 :BJP leader Amit Malviya on...

CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau calls for shutdown; memorial events honouring ‘fallen leaders’

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 20 : The Eastern Regional Bureau of...

Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case: SIT summons former excise minister Narayana Swamy

NATIONAL 0
Vijayawada, July 20 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge