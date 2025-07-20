Sunday, July 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Peace will be established by destroying entire terror machinery, says J&K L-G

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Srinagar, July 20 :Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that peace will not be bought, but it will be established by destroying the entire terror machinery in the union territory.

Speaking at a function here, the L-G said that the administration is not working to buy peace, but to establish a lasting and just peace in the region.

He asserted that while no innocent will be touched, the guilty will not be spared. He said a pivotal role is being played by J&amp;K Police in dismantling the terror ecosystem.

“J&amp;K Police has an important responsibility to destroy the support system of terrorists, whether it is financial, logistical, or otherwise. It is not just the terrorist who needs to be dealt with, but also the entire machinery that supports terror,” the L-G stressed.

He criticised the past approach where individuals linked to terror activities were given government jobs, while victims of terrorism were neglected and left to fend for themselves.

“The administration is now actively working to rehabilitate the families who have suffered at the hands of terrorists. Many families have lost their loved ones to terrorism. In some homes, only elderly parents are left alive after their sons were brutally killed. Thousands were killed at the behest of Pakistan. On July 13, forty terror victim families in Baramulla were provided appointment letters,” he said.

“Some youth lost their fathers when they were just two years old. Today, we are ensuring that their pain is acknowledged and justice is delivered. Naya Jammu and Kashmir is not just a slogan, but a reality which has evolved in the past few years. Now, pens and laptops have replaced stones in the hands of youth. Schools and colleges remain open year-round without hartals. The days of separatist slogans and shutdown calendars are over,” the L-G said.

“Today, we have calendars filled with national and international events,” he said.

L-G Sinha said the rattle of the gun has been replaced by the sound of factories. People can now freely take part in religious and cultural events like Muharram processions and Eid Melas, and families can move around without fear and watch movies in cinema halls.

“People must join hands with security forces. Peace is not just the absence of conflict; it is the presence of justice, opportunity, and hope. And we are committed to making that peace a permanent reality,” he added.

It must be mentioned that the L-G said on Saturday that all properties of terror victims usurped by vested interests supported by the terrorists will be restored to lawful owners by August this year.

–IANS

Previous article
Police serve notice to YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu
Next article
Odisha minor girl set ablaze airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders’ meets in UPA’s 10 years: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, July 20 :BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party,...
NATIONAL

CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau calls for shutdown; memorial events honouring ‘fallen leaders’

Patna, July 20 : The Eastern Regional Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) has announced a...
NATIONAL

Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case: SIT summons former excise minister Narayana Swamy

Vijayawada, July 20 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore liquor scam during YSR Congress Party...
NATIONAL

Odisha minor girl set ablaze airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care

Bhubaneswar, July 20:A minor girl from Odisha's Puri district, who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries after being...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders’ meets in UPA’s 10 years: Amit Malviya

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 20 :BJP leader Amit Malviya on...

CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau calls for shutdown; memorial events honouring ‘fallen leaders’

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 20 : The Eastern Regional Bureau of...

Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case: SIT summons former excise minister Narayana Swamy

NATIONAL 0
Vijayawada, July 20 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT)...
Load more

Popular news

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders’ meets in UPA’s 10 years: Amit Malviya

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 20 :BJP leader Amit Malviya on...

CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau calls for shutdown; memorial events honouring ‘fallen leaders’

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 20 : The Eastern Regional Bureau of...

Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case: SIT summons former excise minister Narayana Swamy

NATIONAL 0
Vijayawada, July 20 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge