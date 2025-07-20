Sunday, July 20, 2025
Planet Word museum: Washington DC’s ode to power of language

By: Agencies

Planet Word is a one-of-a-kind, interactive museum in downtown Washington DC dedicated to the power of language and storytelling. Sujoy Dhar is blown away by the wordsmith of a museum

Planet Word is housed in historic Franklin School building in downtown Washington DC.

Housed in the historic Franklin School, a circa-1869 brick building in the downtown of Washington DC, Planet Word is a museum that opened in October 2020 amid the pandemic, to offer immersive exhibits, voice-activated displays, and engaging installations that bring words and communication to life.

A 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, this museum is dedicated to renewing and inspiring a love of words and language. 

 
“Speaking Willow” is a tall electronic tree greeting you in the courtyard.

Planet Word opened as a new kind of interactive and self-guided museum which is as captivating and educational for the kids as their parents and adults. 

 
An artistic welcome 

As you walk inside the museum premises you are greeted in the courtyard by an interactive art titled Speaking Willow. It is an 18-foot-tall electronic tree created by visual artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer that is animated by lighting (bell shaped LED lights during night create a different ambience) and audio recordings in different languages.   
 
An elevator with shelves full of books.

And right before you step inside the main building, you pass by this seating meditative figure (Silver Adagio by Spanish sculptor Jaume Plensa), made up of stainless steel symbols from nine different writing systems.  

Once you are inside and you decide to step on to the elevator to go upstairs, you see a small library welcoming you for a few seconds’ ride. Here is an elevator filled with books.

The museum is full of wonderment and a magic spell of words that shape our lives.

Planet Word is all about words.

Using the museum’s state-of-the-art technology, visitors determine their experience through their own words and choices. 

 
The Must-see attractions

Among the must-see exhibits are  The Spoken Word, a voice-activated exhibit exploring how language shapes culture; The Library, a magical, interactive book-filled room where words come to life; Joking Around, a deep dive into the art of comedy and wordplay and Word Worlds, a sensory-driven storytelling experience.

This 22-foot-tall talking word wall shares the story of the English language.

In the segment titled First Words, you are introduced to how we learn to speak our first language. Watch the whole process unfold, from babbling babies to talkative toddlers.

Where Do Words Come From? Well, this segment is a 22-foot-tall wall of words speaks for itself — literally! The talking word wall shares the story of the English language, exploring the many forces that shaped the words we use today.

 
Planet Word is housed in historic Franklin School building in downtown Washington DC.

At The Spoken World meet speakers from all over the globe, and let them introduce you to what’s unique about their own language.These language experiences take place at various stations around a 12-foot-tall LED globe.

In the Lend Me Your Ears section, you can deliver a famous speech using a teleprompter and discover what made it immortal.

Lend me your ear section

In Word Worlds gallery  paint with words! Dip your brush into verdant, surreal, or luminous and thrill as you transform the room around you with color, sound, and motion.

The Library in the museum is one magical segment where books come to life before your eyes. Find the hidden door to a serene poetry nook, and discover other secrets hidden in the stacks.

 
Word-sleuthing, music and food
 
Lend me your ear section

Then there is Lexicon Lane where your word-sleuthing adventure begins with an immersive puzzle-solving experience. “Reserve a themed puzzle case and uncover clues hidden among quirky shops and landmarks to solve the mysteries we’ve got in store for you,” the museum says.

Unlock the Music is another section where you can be the star of the show! Choose an iconic song to sing karaoke-style and learn the techniques that help songwriters put together lyrics and create a hit.

Joking Around segment

Immigrant Food, located on the lower level, is the spot where you wrap up the tour if you are hungry after a mind-blowing word crunching experience at Planet Word.

 
Planet Word, as the museum sums up, is a bold and imaginative response to the life-long importance of literacy and to the challenge of growing a love of language.
(Photos by Sujoy Dhar)
