Rolling through Resistance: The Skate Scene of Shillong

By Krittika Rani Owary

It is not uncommon to hear the sharp metal clank of a skateboard against the uneven concrete on a quiet afternoon in Laitumkhrah or at the Polo area. These are not only momentary sounds but are a rising part of the youth in Shillong that’s making itself loud and proudly heard within the hills of the city. It has been about two decades since skateboards made their way to the city, with no official launch or government-funded programs. Like any other youth-led program or revolution, skateboarding began with a few curious young individuals, a borrowed skateboard or two, and their irresistible urge to skate. In the early 2010s, skateboarding in Shillong was practically invisible; Instagram was not yet the hub for revolutionary cultures like it is now. However, the gradual growth turned into a movement today.

Roads, Ledges & Stairs: The Rise of Shillong Skate Mag

The newfound visibility of the skate scene of Shillong can be attributed to collectives such as Shillong Skate Mag, a grassroots media, as well as a community built by the local skaters of Shillong. A conversation with one of the founders has signified that what began as a DIY (Do It Yourself) digital magazine for documenting skateboarding in the city has now grown into a digital home for the skateboarding youth of Shillong. “There was no definite blueprint for the creation of this community platform”, expressed Reuben, the founder of Shillong Skate Mag. “Initially, it was just a group of friends where I saw these guys doing different skilled tricks and quick progress, and I thought, why not videotape them and show the world what we are doing here.” Starting in the year 2021, the early days with the community growth through Shillong Skate Mag can be defined by improvisation, with no designated public skate parks or state-backed funding, the skaters of Shillong have pretty much self-taught the basics to themselves on cracked pavements, self-made ledges and on the alleys with slopes of the city. However, this hasn’t stopped the skaters of Shillong. “It didn’t need to be perfect, or a competition, it was just about having fun”, Reuben added.

Spirit Over Structure: What Sets Shillong Apart

Unlike the big cities where commercial skateparks have gradually made their way into the urban plans, the infrastructure of Shillong in this regard falls a little behind; nevertheless, it is not slowing the budding skaters down. “You learn to make the best out of what you get”, says Alana, an 18-year-old skater who is also one of the few active and visible young women in the skating scene in Shillong. “We sometimes find spots in empty parking lots, slopes near schools, and sometimes even the alley steps. If it rolls, it works.”

According to The Indian Express, inspired by the skateboarding groups in Tripura, skateboarding in Shillong isn’t just about the tricks; it’s a way of life. What crafts the scene extensively unique among Northeastern cities such as Tripura, Aizawl, Arunachal Pradesh, or Guwahati is its deep connection with Shillong’s alternative subcultures. “We’re not only skating, we’re also filming, designing, making high-quality montages,” says Nelsun, a local skater from Polo who is working on turning his passion for skateboarding into streetwear design. “It isn’t just a sport. I’d say that it is a cultural awakening for the youth of Shillong.” The city’s natural landscape also further adds to its character. The narrow lanes, the high steps, and the hilly slopes bring forward terrains unlike any traditional skatepark. Meanwhile, cities like Bangalore or Delhi may have much developed infrastructure, Shillong too has something just as important; the youth’s spirit.

Challenges on the Way to Growth

Despite the passion, skateboarding in Shilling still faces undeniable challenges. The existing skateparks are all private and are situated a little far from the main city, resulting in transportation issues, given that the skaters are mostly within the age range of 18 to 23-year-old young adults. Public spaces are off-limits, and imported skating equipment is prohibitively expensive. “We’ve been skating for years, the passion within the youth for skating is very high, but we still don’t have a public skatepark in Shillong, and many skate on the city roads” Reuben points out, expressing how it can also result in being dangerous for the skaters skating on the traffic-filled roads.

Beyond the Board

Following The Established, much like the global skateboarding groups, right now, what the skateboarding community in Shillong needs most is a designated space. Despite being small and underfunded, Shillong’s skateboarding community is expanding along with the social media groups, allowing get-together events like Skate + BMX at NEHU or celebrating “Go Skate Day” in Arunachal Pradesh in June 2025, whilst displaying different tricks and skills that have inspired many young and aspiring youth for skating.

For Shillong’s skaters, skateboarding isn’t just a sport; it is one bold statement. A way to fight isolation. A way to remain grounded in a city that is constantly changing. As skateboards roll over the cracked streets and the hashtags connect skaters across the countries, the message is crystal clear: Shillong skates, and it’s not stopping anytime soon.