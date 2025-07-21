Monday, July 21, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Bangladesh Air Force jet crashes into Dhaka school building

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Dhaka, July 21: A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school building in capital Dhaka Monday afternoon, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, has confirmed.

According to the ISPR, the Bangladesh Air Force’s Chinese-made F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 1:06 pm, local time on Monday and crashed into the Milestone School and College building in Dhaka’s Uttara around 1.30 PM.

“The Fire Service has confirmed the death of at least one person in the incident. Rescue work is underway at the scene,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported, stating that the school building caught fire after the plane crashed.

The report mentioned that four injured people have been taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) by an Air Force helicopter. A Milestone College teacher told ‘The Daily Star’ newspaper that he was standing near the college building when the aircraft hit the front side of the three-storey school building, trapping several students.

“The college teachers and staff rushed to rescue the students. Members of the army arrived shortly afterwards, followed by firefighters who joined the rescue operation,” the newspaper reported. Members of the Bangladesh Army and eight engines of Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and started rescue operations, according to a fire service notification.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Tribune reported that eght units from the Uttara, Tongi, Pallabi, Kurmitola, Mirpur, and Purbachal fire services are working at the scene. “ideos circulating on social media show several people being rescued with injuries. They are reportedly being taken to Uttara Adhunik Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital, Uttara Women’s Medical College, Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital,” the newspaper reported.

IANS

Previous article
All passengers and crew safe, says CSMIA after Air India plane overshoots runway
Next article
Nagaland University to host incubation centres in N-E under Central govt initiative
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

MoS Margherita meets Lesotho’s Foreign Minister, interacts with Indian community

Maseru, July 21: As part of his ongoing multi-nation official visit to the African continent, Minister of State...
NATIONAL

Guwahati’s IIHM campus demolished in eviction drive

Guwahati, July 21: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Monday, razed the campus of the Indian Institute...
NATIONAL

Puneet Kumar Goel appointed new Manipur Chief Secretary

Imphal, July 21: Senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel, on Monday, assumed charge as the new Manipur Chief...
NATIONAL

Parliament approves Lading Bill to replace 169-year-old shipping law

New Delhi, July 21: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MoS Margherita meets Lesotho’s Foreign Minister, interacts with Indian community

NATIONAL 0
Maseru, July 21: As part of his ongoing multi-nation...

Guwahati’s IIHM campus demolished in eviction drive

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 21: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA),...

Puneet Kumar Goel appointed new Manipur Chief Secretary

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 21: Senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel,...
Load more

Popular news

MoS Margherita meets Lesotho’s Foreign Minister, interacts with Indian community

NATIONAL 0
Maseru, July 21: As part of his ongoing multi-nation...

Guwahati’s IIHM campus demolished in eviction drive

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 21: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA),...

Puneet Kumar Goel appointed new Manipur Chief Secretary

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 21: Senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge