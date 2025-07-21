Monday, July 21, 2025
All passengers and crew safe, says CSMIA after Air India plane overshoots runway

By: Agencies

Mumbai, July 21: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said on Monday that all passengers and crew are safe, after an incoming Air India aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at the airport.

All passengers and crew in Flight AI 2744 disembarked safely as CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated following the incident. A CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement that “An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025”.

“CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe. There are minor damages reported to the airport’s primary runway — 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 — has been activated,” the spokesperson added.

“At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority,” said the spokesperson. An Air India spokesperson said that all passengers and crew on flight AI2744 are safe. “Flight AI2744 operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked,” said the airline.

The aircraft has been grounded for checks, and the safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority, the airline added. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was conducting ‘unbiased and transparent’ probe into the Air India 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The plane crashed minutes after take-off on June 12, killing all those on board except one passenger. Making his first statement in the House on the AI plane crash, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation said that a thorough investigation is underway by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and AAIB, along with subject experts, and the final probe report is still awaited.

