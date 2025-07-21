Tuesday, July 22, 2025
NATIONAL

Bihar: ECI gives 12 political parties list of 43 lakh electors not found at their addresses

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 21: The ECI has given 12 major political parties the details of over 29 lakh electors who have not returned Enumeration Forms (EFs) under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the roll in Bihar and a shared list of over 43 lakh electors not found at their addresses, an official said on Monday.

“The CEO/DEOs/EROs/BLOs have held meetings with the representatives of all political parties and shared detailed lists of the 29.62 lakh electors whose EFs have not been received so far and also of the nearly 43.93 lakh electors who were not found at their addresses,” said an Election Commission of India (ECI) statement.

All the 12 major political parties have also been requested to connect with these remaining electors, through their District Presidents and nearly 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents, it said. So far, under the SIR, 7.59 crore or 96.23 per cent of the 7.89 crore electors have been covered, the statement said.

An ECI official also informed that Bihar has become the first state in the country to have all polling stations (PS) with less than 1,200 electors. “As many as 12,817 new polling stations have been added in Bihar to prevent long queues at the polling stations,” he said. As per ECI, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on August 1 2025, will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms will be received by July 25.

“On August 1, EROs will invite objections from the public for any additions/deletions/rectifications in Draft Electoral Rolls with full one month available for the same,” said the statement. So far, EFs have been received from 90.67 per cent or 7.16 crore out of the 7.89 crore electors in the state.

Out of the 43.92 lakh electors not found at their addresses in Bihar during the ongoing SIR, 16.55 lakh are reported to be deceased, 19.75 lakh are believed to have permanently shifted, 7.5 lakh electors are enrolled at multiple places, and 11,484 electors are not traceable, said the statement.

IANS

Assam man robbed in Garo Hills  
Piyush Goyal to be part of PM Modi’s team for UK to sign free trade pact this week
