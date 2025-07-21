Tuesday, July 22, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam man robbed in Garo Hills  

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, July 21: A taxi driver from Assam was allegedly robbed by three unidentified persons at Bhaitbari after they hired his vehicle from Jalukbari in Assam to Garo Hills.

An FIR in this regard has been filed by the victim, Rajibul Islam of Simlabari Assam, at Phulbari PS.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on the night July 19, when the victim’s Alto-800 car B/r No AS 25-BC6481 was reserved by the three individuals from Jalukbari to Phulbari Bazar in West Garo Hills. However, when the vehicle reached Bhaitbari, the 3 persons forcibly snatched Rs 6700 and a mobile handset from the victim and fled from the scene.

Following the incident, police are looking into the matter.

