MoS Margherita meets Lesotho’s Foreign Minister, interacts with Indian community

Maseru, July 21: As part of his ongoing multi-nation official visit to the African continent, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday held discussions with Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lejone Mpotjoana on expanding multifaceted bilateral relationship.

Earlier in the day, Margherita also met the vibrant Indian diaspora in the landlocked Southern African nation, appreciating their valuable contributions towards deepening people-to-people connections and cultural ties between the two countries. “Pleased to meet the vibrant Indian diaspora in Lesotho.

Grateful for their warm welcome and their contributions in strengthening the people-to-people and cultural ties between India and Lesotho,” Margherita posted on X. The MoS was on Sunday warmly received by Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, on his arrival in the city of Maseru of the African Kingdom. He reached Lesotho after concluding a successful visit to Eswatini.

“Landed in Maseru city of the Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho. Warmly welcomed by Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho. Looking forward to engaging the leadership to further strengthen bilateral relations,” the Minister posted on X.

During his stay in Lesotho, Margherita is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on King Letsie III and the Prime Minister Samuel Matekane. Besides Mpotjoana, he will also hold bilateral meetings with several key ministers, including those responsible for Information, communications, science, technology and Innovation, education and training, and labour and employment.

“This Ministerial visit to Kingdom of Lesotho is being undertaken after a gap of 10 years following the first-ever Ministerial visit from India to Lesotho by Minister of State (IC) Culture, Tourism & MoS for Civil Aviation, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, on 9 July 2015 as Special Envoy of Prime Minister to deliver invitations for the 3rd India-Africa Forum Summit to the leadership of the Government of Lesotho,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of Margherita’s visit.

The MoS is also scheduled to visit South Africa starting July 23. The visit is part of India’s broader diplomatic engagement with African nations and is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, exploring new avenues of partnership, and representing India at the upcoming G20 Development Ministerial Meetings (DMM) in South Africa. IANS