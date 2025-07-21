Monday, July 21, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

MoS Margherita meets Lesotho’s Foreign Minister, interacts with Indian community

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Maseru, July 21: As part of his ongoing multi-nation official visit to the African continent, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday held discussions with Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lejone Mpotjoana on expanding multifaceted bilateral relationship.

Earlier in the day, Margherita also met the vibrant Indian diaspora in the landlocked Southern African nation, appreciating their valuable contributions towards deepening people-to-people connections and cultural ties between the two countries. “Pleased to meet the vibrant Indian diaspora in Lesotho.

Grateful for their warm welcome and their contributions in strengthening the people-to-people and cultural ties between India and Lesotho,” Margherita posted on X. The MoS was on Sunday warmly received by Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, on his arrival in the city of Maseru of the African Kingdom. He reached Lesotho after concluding a successful visit to Eswatini.

“Landed in Maseru city of the Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho. Warmly welcomed by Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho. Looking forward to engaging the leadership to further strengthen bilateral relations,” the Minister posted on X.

During his stay in Lesotho, Margherita is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on King Letsie III and the Prime Minister Samuel Matekane. Besides Mpotjoana, he will also hold bilateral meetings with several key ministers, including those responsible for Information, communications, science, technology and Innovation, education and training, and labour and employment.

“This Ministerial visit to Kingdom of Lesotho is being undertaken after a gap of 10 years following the first-ever Ministerial visit from India to Lesotho by Minister of State (IC) Culture, Tourism & MoS for Civil Aviation, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, on 9 July 2015 as Special Envoy of Prime Minister to deliver invitations for the 3rd India-Africa Forum Summit to the leadership of the Government of Lesotho,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of Margherita’s visit.

The MoS is also scheduled to visit South Africa starting July 23. The visit is part of India’s broader diplomatic engagement with African nations and is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, exploring new avenues of partnership, and representing India at the upcoming G20 Development Ministerial Meetings (DMM) in South Africa. IANS

Previous article
Guwahati’s IIHM campus demolished in eviction drive
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Guwahati’s IIHM campus demolished in eviction drive

Guwahati, July 21: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Monday, razed the campus of the Indian Institute...
NATIONAL

Puneet Kumar Goel appointed new Manipur Chief Secretary

Imphal, July 21: Senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel, on Monday, assumed charge as the new Manipur Chief...
NATIONAL

Parliament approves Lading Bill to replace 169-year-old shipping law

New Delhi, July 21: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which was...
NATIONAL

Cash row: 145 Lok Sabha MPs sign impeachment notice against Justice Varma

New Delhi, July 21: In a rare show of solidarity, 145 MPs from both the ruling and Opposition...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Guwahati’s IIHM campus demolished in eviction drive

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 21: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA),...

Puneet Kumar Goel appointed new Manipur Chief Secretary

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 21: Senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel,...

Parliament approves Lading Bill to replace 169-year-old shipping law

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21: The Rajya Sabha on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Guwahati’s IIHM campus demolished in eviction drive

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 21: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA),...

Puneet Kumar Goel appointed new Manipur Chief Secretary

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 21: Senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel,...

Parliament approves Lading Bill to replace 169-year-old shipping law

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21: The Rajya Sabha on Monday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge