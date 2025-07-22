46 USTM students clears UGC NET/JRF- 2025

Guwahati, July 22: Forty-six students of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) have qualified the UGC NET/JRF examinations held in June 2025, a significant milestone in the University’s journey of academic excellence.

In recognition of this achievement, USTM will reimburse the full admission and semester fees of these students under its pioneering Payback Policy, which rewards students who clear prestigious national-level exams. This initiative reaffirms the University’s commitment to supporting meritorious students and making quality education accessible regardless of financial background, according to a Press release.

The latest results follow a proven track record of USTM’s scholarly distinction where in 2024, 71 students qualified for the UGC NET/JRF, and over the recent years, more than 489 students have cleared NET and SLET.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM remarked, “We are immensely proud of our students. Their success is a testament to our focus on academic rigour and support systems. The University remains committed to empowering future leaders and ensuring that no talented student is held back due to financial constraints.”

Vice Chancellor Prof. G.D. Sharma added, “Our NET coaching programmes extend beyond textbook learning. We provide soft skills training, interview preparation, and motivational sessions—equipping students for holistic success in both academia and life.”

Dr. Trishna Thakuria, Director of the University’s NET Forum, highlighted that over Rs 1.3 crore has already been refunded to previous achievers under the Payback Policy. “This unique initiative is part of our best practices aimed at encouraging students to pursue top-tier exams like NET, GATE, SLET, and IAS. Our dedicated coaching sessions for UGC NET are held every evening post 4:30 PM,” she shared.

Since its inception in 2017, the NET forum has been an active arm where under the Outreach Mission, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) offers free coaching for a wide range of national-level competitive exams, including NET, SLET, GATE, Banking, SSC, and allied services, through its Centre.

Some of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya’s outstanding features are: It is the only private university in Northeast India to receive an A grade from NAAC in the first cycle of assessment.

USTM is ranked among the top 200 best universities in India by NIRF, Govt. of India, for three consecutive years. With strong gender inclusion, the University has an outstanding presence of girl students (61%) and women faculty (65%).

This landmark achievement reaffirms the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya’s mission to uphold academic greatness and nurture socially responsible and globally competent graduates.