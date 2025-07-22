ED attaches CMJ varsity chancellor’s assets worth Rs 20.28 cr in New Delhi

Shillong, July 22: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 20.28 crore in the form of four immovable properties in New Delhi valued at Rs. 19.28 crore and movable property worth Rs. 1 Crore in the form of bank balance owned by Chandra Mohan Jha, Chancellor of CMJ University and his family members on July 3 this year under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in relation to the case of fake degrees scam. Total attachment in this case so far, stands at approximately Rs. 69.04 crore.