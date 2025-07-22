Tuesday, July 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

China issues Level-IV flood alert as Typhoon Wipha approaches

By: Agencies

Date:

Typhoon Wipha lashes China’s coast, sparking flood alerts and travel disruption

FUZHOU, July 21: Fujian Province in southeast China activated a Level-IV flood control emergency response at 8 a.m. Monday as Typhoon Wipha moved closer, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters. Wipha, the sixth typhoon of the year, has brought heavy to torrential rainfall to Fujian’s coastal areas since Sunday, with more rain forecast across the province over the next three days.
Authorities have urged all departments to maintain heightened vigilance and take immediate action, including enhancing monitoring, early warnings, and coordinated risk assessments. Localities have been instructed to implement comprehensive response plans to mitigate the impact of potential rainstorm-related disasters and secondary hazards such as mountain floods, landslides, river overflows, and urban waterlogging.
Typhoon Wipha made its second landfall Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. near Hailing Island in Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, as a strong tropical storm with wind speeds reaching 25 meters per second near its center, according to the Guangdong meteorological observatory. China’s four-tier emergency system classifies Level I as the most severe, with Level IV indicating a moderate but active emergency response.
In Hong Kong, typhoon warnings were lifted earlier on Monday as Wipha moved away from the city. Transport services resumed, including the reopening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Hong Kong International Airport reported normal operations overnight, with 120 arrivals and 114 departures. However, the Hong Kong Observatory continued to warn of rainstorms and strong coastal waves, urging residents to remain alert and avoid seaside areas. (IANS)

Previous article
Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City
Next article
Iran, EU to resume nuclear talks in Turkey after Israel ceasefire
