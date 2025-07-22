Tuesday, July 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Deir al-Balah, July 21: Israeli ground troops entered parts of Deir al-Balah, a central Gaza city largely spared from major fighting during the 21-month war, in a bid to create military corridors. The city is believed to hold many Hamas hostages, prompting the Hostages and Missing Families Forum to express alarm and demand answers from Israeli leaders. Israel says its advances aim to pressure Hamas for hostage releases, a key issue in ceasefire talks.
The UN’s World Food Programme condemned Israeli forces for firing on Palestinians seeking aid, with Gaza’s Health Ministry calling it one of the deadliest attacks on aid-seekers amid severe humanitarian crisis. At least 80 people were reported killed in the incident, though Israel disputes the toll.
Tens of thousands had taken refuge in Deir al-Balah. Israel dropped evacuation pamphlets at dawn before tanks moved in, with witnesses describing bulldozers flattening structures. Israeli military maintains contact with aid groups and assists relocation when needed.
Internationally, the UK, France, and 23 other countries urged an immediate end to the war, criticizing Israel’s aid restrictions and calling for the release of remaining hostages. Gaza’s death toll has surpassed 59,000, with many civilians among the casualties.
Israeli strikes killed at least 18 more people overnight. Meanwhile, Israel attacked Yemen’s Hodeidah port in response to missile attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, vowing heavy retaliation for threats against Israel. (AP)

