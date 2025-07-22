Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Eight militants arrested in Manipur, arms and ammunition recovered

By: Agencies

Date:

Imphal, July 22: The security forces in Manipur arrested eight militants of different outfits and recovered many arms and ammunition during the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. A police officer said that eight arrested extremists belong to United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and they were arrested from Tengnoupal and Imphal East districts.

A car, Indian and Nepalese currencies, mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, and PAN cards were recovered from the possession of the arrested militants. Of the eight arrested militants, three KCP militants were arrested from India-Myanmar border areas under the hilly Tengnoupal district.

The security forces also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from mountainous Kangpokpi district. The recovered arms include an INSAS rifle with magazine, a .303 rifle, a lathode, a .32 pistol with magazine, four bolt-action rifles, an M16 rifle, an MA1 assault rifle, a sniper rifle, a .32 bore pistol, and seven single-barrel rifles.

Four hand grenades were also recovered in the operation, which was carried out in Tingkai Khullen, Maohing and Changoubung villages of the district, the police official said. Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts in Imphal valley and hilly regions.

Manipur Police have once again cautioned people against spreading rumours and fake videos and appealed to people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant about fake videos. The veracity of any videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said.

The police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media.

“It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately,” the statement said.

IANS

