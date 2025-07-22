Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Kiren Rijiju lambasts Opposition for disrupting Parliament, says taxpayers’ money being wasted

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 22: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday blasted the Opposition for repeated disruptions in Parliament, accusing them of “wasting taxpayers’ money” and deliberately stalling proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Rijiju further challenged the Opposition to participate in constructive discussions on pre-agreed issues rather than creating chaos in the House. For the second consecutive day of the Monsoon Session, the Opposition raised slogans inside the Parliament — this time demanding a discussion on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, which has become a major flashpoint between govt and Opposition, ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

On Monday, the Opposition had demanded a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Following this, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) had fixed a timeline to discuss these issues in both Houses. However, on Tuesday, the Opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and more assembled outside the Parliament and protested against the SIR.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said, “The Opposition party leaders are all present here. In the BAC meeting, it was decided that there would be a discussion on Operation Sindoor, and a fixed time was agreed upon. All issues cannot be taken up at once. Yet, instead of cooperating, they came with placards and disrupted the House.”

“They’re protesting with pillows, bringing placards — despite agreeing not to. This is not acceptable. If they wanted a discussion and we were ready, then why disrupt the House?” he asked. He further said, “Who will take responsibility for this? This is a waste of the taxpayers’ money. We come prepared with legislative business, but the Opposition comes only to create disturbances.”

Condemning the behaviour of the Congress and some of its allies, Rijiju called the continued sloganeering a “double standard” and said such actions are detrimental to the democratic functioning of the Parliament. Due to the ongoing chaos being created by the Opposition MPs, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day.

IANS

Eight militants arrested in Manipur, arms and ammunition recovered
Wishing him good health: PM Modi on Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation
