NE can lead India’s sustainable fashion movement, says Scindia

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, July 22: Union minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday highlighted the Northeast’s potential to become the driving force behind India’s sustainable fashion revolution.

“The Northeast must leverage its rich heritage in handlooms and handicrafts to generate livelihoods, foster innovation and position India’s cultural legacy on the global stage,” Scindia said while participating in a high-level task force meeting that focused on strengthening the handloom and handicrafts sector of the Northeast.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio; Union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh; Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma; Assam handloom and textiles minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, along with senior officials from central and Manipur government were present in the meeting organised via video conference.

The meeting focused on revitalising the handicraft and handloom ecosystem through targeted interventions such as improved market access, use of technology, capacity building and sustainable livelihood creation.

The task force aims to work collectively with all stakeholders to promote the handicraft and handloom sector as a cornerstone of sustainable development and inclusive progress in the region.

The DoNER minister laid out a strategic plan focused on modernising the sector through better infrastructure, digital and design integration and skill development. Key actions include forming artisan clusters, setting up common facility centres and selecting two to three flagship products across the region for national promotion.

The approach emphasises market readiness by aligning self-help groups with global standards, developing a bottom-up value chain and enabling local crafts to thrive at both national and international levels.

Previous article
Draft photo electoral rolls for 40 BTC constituencies published
Next article
60 pc handloom & handicraft workforce based in NE region: Mizoram CM
