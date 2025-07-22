Tuesday, July 22, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Draft photo electoral rolls for 40 BTC constituencies published

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, July 22: The draft photo electoral rolls for 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies have been published on Tuesday, incorporating the inclusion 81 new villages in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), pursuant to the delimitation notification issued recently by the Assam government.

According to the draft poll roll, the total number of electors stands at 26,69,396, including 13,29,742 male and 13,39,637 female voters. As many as 3,277 polling stations have been earmarked across the 40 constituencies.

The draft electoral roll (without photo) would be available for public/voter/elector at the office of the circle officer, office of the block development officer, municipality, town committee, sub registry office, police stations, tea gardens, Gaon Panchayat/Village Council Development Committee offices located within the constituency.

The draft electoral roll can also be downloaded from the OERMS (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in) website and website of the district administration.

“The electors can check their names on the draft electoral roll either through their EPIC numbers already allotted by the Election Commission of India, or by downloading the draft roll of their polling stations from the citizen corner on the said website,” a statement issued by the secretary of the Assam State Election Commission here on Tuesday said.

Claims and objections to the entries in the draft electoral roll, if any, could be filed till August 5, 2025. “The process to file claims and objections can be known by contacting the concerned returning officer (RO)/assistant returning officer (ARO)/district administration,” the secretary, ASEC, stated.

Previous article
ED attaches CMJ varsity chancellor’s assets worth Rs 20.28 cr in New Delhi
Next article
NE can lead India’s sustainable fashion movement, says Scindia
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

4th Test: Pacers-short India look to dig deep at Old Trafford vs England

Manchester, July 22: As India and England head into the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday,...
NATIONAL

Kharge & Rahul assure full support for restoration of statehood to J&K

New Delhi, July 22: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha...
NATIONAL

60 pc handloom & handicraft workforce based in NE region: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, July 22:  Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday highlighted that 60 per cent of the national workforce...
NATIONAL

NE can lead India’s sustainable fashion movement, says Scindia

GUWAHATI, July 22: Union minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday highlighted...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

4th Test: Pacers-short India look to dig deep at Old Trafford vs England

News Alert 0
Manchester, July 22: As India and England head into...

Kharge & Rahul assure full support for restoration of statehood to J&K

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and...

60 pc handloom & handicraft workforce based in NE region: Mizoram CM

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, July 22:  Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

4th Test: Pacers-short India look to dig deep at Old Trafford vs England

News Alert 0
Manchester, July 22: As India and England head into...

Kharge & Rahul assure full support for restoration of statehood to J&K

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and...

60 pc handloom & handicraft workforce based in NE region: Mizoram CM

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, July 22:  Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge