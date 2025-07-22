Draft photo electoral rolls for 40 BTC constituencies published

Guwahati, July 22: The draft photo electoral rolls for 40 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies have been published on Tuesday, incorporating the inclusion 81 new villages in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), pursuant to the delimitation notification issued recently by the Assam government.

According to the draft poll roll, the total number of electors stands at 26,69,396, including 13,29,742 male and 13,39,637 female voters. As many as 3,277 polling stations have been earmarked across the 40 constituencies.

The draft electoral roll (without photo) would be available for public/voter/elector at the office of the circle officer, office of the block development officer, municipality, town committee, sub registry office, police stations, tea gardens, Gaon Panchayat/Village Council Development Committee offices located within the constituency.

The draft electoral roll can also be downloaded from the OERMS (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in) website and website of the district administration.

“The electors can check their names on the draft electoral roll either through their EPIC numbers already allotted by the Election Commission of India, or by downloading the draft roll of their polling stations from the citizen corner on the said website,” a statement issued by the secretary of the Assam State Election Commission here on Tuesday said.

Claims and objections to the entries in the draft electoral roll, if any, could be filed till August 5, 2025. “The process to file claims and objections can be known by contacting the concerned returning officer (RO)/assistant returning officer (ARO)/district administration,” the secretary, ASEC, stated.