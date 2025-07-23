Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Manipur govt directs district authorities to form task forces to curb infiltration

By: Agencies

Date:

Imphal, July 23: In view of apprehension of influx of illegal migrants into Manipur, especially due to the turmoil situations in neighbouring countries, the Manipur government on Wednesday asked all the 16 district authorities to keep the highest vigil along the state’s international and inter-state boundaries, officials said.

Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar asked the district authorities to form district-level task forces to detect illegal infiltrators and to take suitable action. Kumar suggested forming the district-level task force under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police of the District.

Other officials to be included in the task force are an official from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, a representative of Assam Rifles or BSF or CRPF, as desired by the team leader and a biometric staff. The Commissioner (Home) in his directive said that all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police shall keep robust mechanisms to prevent anyone from crossing into state boundaries illegally and shall ensure to maintain utmost vigil at international, inter-state and inter-district boundaries so as to prevent any such movement.

Any illegal movement, if detected, should be immediately reported, and biometric details of such persons should be captured mandatorily, the order said, adding that such illegal migrants shall have to be kept in put at secured designated locations for providing shelter and humanitarian support without allowing them to get mixed up or naturalised with local people. All such illegal migrants shall be deported after following due procedures, the order said.

Kumar asked all Deputy Commissioners to constitute a district-level committee with members from District Police to conduct checking at all suspected locations and shall conduct regular review of the same. “Deputy Commissioners should regularly monitor the exit-entry points under the Border Pass System. Tracing of defaulters/overstayed cases shall be done through District Police,” said the order of the Commissioner (Home).

Manipur shares around 400 km of unfenced international border with Myanmar in the southeast, while the state is bounded by Nagaland in the north, Assam in the west and Mizoram in the south. An official said that though Manipur has no border with Bangladesh, the neighbouring states – Assam and Mizoram – share a porous border with Bangladesh, and there is an apprehension of infiltration from that country into Manipur.

IANS

Sanchipat manuscripts to be preserved at Rashtrapati Bhavan library 
Minorities will soon constitute 50 pc of Assam's population: CM
