Wednesday, July 23, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Sanchipat manuscripts to be preserved at Rashtrapati Bhavan library 

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, July 23: In a bid to glorify the classical status accorded to the Assamese language, the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society in New Delhi handed over a collection of five ancient sanchipat manuscripts to the Rashtrapati Bhavan library for preservation and display.

Secretary of Kalakshetra, Sudarshan Thakur officially handed over the sanchipat manuscripts to the secretary of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dipti Umashankar, at a solemn ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Senior officials from Assam Bhavan, New Delhi and representatives from the Assam government and central government were present at the ceremony.

The sanchipat manuscripts include the ‘Kirtan Ghoxa’, composed by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev; ‘Adi Dasham’, Srimanta Sankardev’s poetic translation based on the tenth skandha of the Bhagavata Purana; ‘Nam Ghoxa’, composed by Mahapurush Shri Shri Madhavdev and ‘Bhakti Ratnavali’, a Sanskrit work by the Vishnupuri monks, translated into Assamese by Mahapurush Shri Shri Madhavdev.

Moreover, a sanchipat manuscript of ‘Geet Govinda’, originally composed in Sanskrit by Jayadeva and translated into Assamese by poet Kabiraj Chakravarti in the royal court of Swargadeo Rudra Singha, has also been presented to Rashtrapati Bhavan library for preservation and display.

Notably, under the guidance and patronage of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and on the instructions of chief secretary, Ravi Kota, the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society coordinated with various satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) across Assam to collect the sanchipat manuscripts.

Previous article
KHADC CEM promises investigation into ‘illegal land allotment” to MLAs
Next article
Manipur govt directs district authorities to form task forces to curb infiltration
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Minorities will soon constitute 50 pc of Assam’s population: CM

GUWAHATI, July 23: The population of minorities in Assam is projected to shoot up to about 50 percent...
NATIONAL

Manipur govt directs district authorities to form task forces to curb infiltration

Imphal, July 23: In view of apprehension of influx of illegal migrants into Manipur, especially due to the...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC CEM promises investigation into ‘illegal land allotment” to MLAs

Shillong, July 23: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang Rynjah on Wednesday stated that the Executive Committee (EC)...
NATIONAL

Assam: PWD woman engineer commits suicide, two officials arrested

Guwahati, July 23: A young female engineer, working with the Public Works Department (PWD), allegedly died by suicide...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Minorities will soon constitute 50 pc of Assam’s population: CM

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 23: The population of minorities in Assam...

Manipur govt directs district authorities to form task forces to curb infiltration

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 23: In view of apprehension of influx...

KHADC CEM promises investigation into ‘illegal land allotment” to MLAs

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 23: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang...
Load more

Popular news

Minorities will soon constitute 50 pc of Assam’s population: CM

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 23: The population of minorities in Assam...

Manipur govt directs district authorities to form task forces to curb infiltration

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 23: In view of apprehension of influx...

KHADC CEM promises investigation into ‘illegal land allotment” to MLAs

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 23: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge