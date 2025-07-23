Thursday, July 24, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI pledges to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 riots case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Islamabad, July 23: Terming the latest ruling by Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) as “yet another chapter in the judiciary’s series of controversial verdicts”, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday vowed to challenge the convictions of its senior leaders – including Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry – who were sentenced in case related to the widespread riots that took place on May 9, 2023.

The announcement by the party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan came after an Lahore ATC on Tuesday sentenced PTI leaders to 10 years in prison in a case related to arson and vandalism during the May 9 protests.

Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been acquitted in the same case. While addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with other senior party leaders, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticised the court’s verdict, terming it as “yet another chapter in the judiciary’s series of controversial verdicts”.

He said the court’s ruling had further eroded trust of people in the judiciary. “From the beginning, we demanded a fair trial and the opportunity to defend ourselves. All these convictions were handed down without meeting the requirements of due process,” the ARY News quoted Khan as saying.

PTI leader and senior lawyer Babar Awan announced that the PTI would move the Supreme Court against all the convictions. He said, “These verdicts are not based on justice but on political motivations, particularly triggering from the call given by PTI’s founding chairman.” Awan said those who have been sentenced were “prisoners of conscience — punished for raising their voices against injustice.”

He emphasised that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and it cannot be equated with terrorism. He further asked, “Is it fair to label a former governor and a former foreign minister as terrorists?” He further said that PTI would approach higher courts against all ATC verdicts. During the same press conference, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja termed the situation as “a mockery of justice” and “an assault on democracy.” He stated that people must take a decision now on whether “this oppressive system will continue, or whether a system based on justice and rule of law will prevail.”

IANS

Previous article
237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Next article
India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22,380 MW by the year...
NATIONAL

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects (40 new lines, 17 gauge conversion, and 180 doubling)...
NATIONAL

IndiGo flight aborts takeoff in Ahmedabad due to technical snag

New Delhi, July 23: In another safety scare for IndiGo, a flight from Ahmedabad to Diu carrying 60...
NATIONAL

First phase of SIR in Bihar nears completion, 98.01 pc electors covered: ECI

New Delhi, July 23: The Election Commission on Wednesday said that 98.01 per cent of electors in Bihar...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity...

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects...

IndiGo flight aborts takeoff in Ahmedabad due to technical snag

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: In another safety scare for...
Load more

Popular news

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity...

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects...

IndiGo flight aborts takeoff in Ahmedabad due to technical snag

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: In another safety scare for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge