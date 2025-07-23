Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI pledges to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 riots case

Islamabad, July 23: Terming the latest ruling by Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) as “yet another chapter in the judiciary’s series of controversial verdicts”, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday vowed to challenge the convictions of its senior leaders – including Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry – who were sentenced in case related to the widespread riots that took place on May 9, 2023.

The announcement by the party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan came after an Lahore ATC on Tuesday sentenced PTI leaders to 10 years in prison in a case related to arson and vandalism during the May 9 protests.

Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been acquitted in the same case. While addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with other senior party leaders, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticised the court’s verdict, terming it as “yet another chapter in the judiciary’s series of controversial verdicts”.

He said the court’s ruling had further eroded trust of people in the judiciary. “From the beginning, we demanded a fair trial and the opportunity to defend ourselves. All these convictions were handed down without meeting the requirements of due process,” the ARY News quoted Khan as saying.

PTI leader and senior lawyer Babar Awan announced that the PTI would move the Supreme Court against all the convictions. He said, “These verdicts are not based on justice but on political motivations, particularly triggering from the call given by PTI’s founding chairman.” Awan said those who have been sentenced were “prisoners of conscience — punished for raising their voices against injustice.”

He emphasised that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and it cannot be equated with terrorism. He further asked, “Is it fair to label a former governor and a former foreign minister as terrorists?” He further said that PTI would approach higher courts against all ATC verdicts. During the same press conference, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja termed the situation as “a mockery of justice” and “an assault on democracy.” He stated that people must take a decision now on whether “this oppressive system will continue, or whether a system based on justice and rule of law will prevail.”

IANS