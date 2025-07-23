Rethinking Smart Cities: Build minds before buildings

Editor,

There is a stark and undeniable distinction between a city and a village, and rightly so. Cities are known for their infrastructure, fast pace, and modern amenities, while villages reflect simplicity, a closeness to nature, and a slower, more grounded rhythm of life. For generations, we have understood and accepted this balance. So why, then, is there such an urgent push to transform every village into a city?

Why must every corner of the country be made faster, more efficient, more instantly accessible? Why do we believe that development is measured by how wide our roads are, or how many high-rise buildings we have?

There is wisdom in the old saying, “Slow and steady wins the race.” And yet, we often race blindly towards a future defined not by wisdom, but by convenience. In our pursuit of ease, we have become passive, disconnected, and deeply reliant on systems that prioritise comfort over conscience. We no longer live with awareness, but with fear, the fear of falling behind, of not having enough, of not being enough. Greed becomes our compass, and comfort becomes our prison.

And now, under the banner of progress, we speak of smart cities. Digital displays, expressways, and towering structures are held up as signs of advancement. But is that truly what it means to be smart? Or have we misunderstood the very definition?

True smartness lies not in knowing everything, but in understanding what is truly needed and what is not. It is not about building more, but about building wisely. Not about faster roads, but about better destinations.

As a layperson, I often ask myself: why is there such urgency to build easy-access highways, yet so little urgency to provide easy-access education and healthcare, especially in rural areas? Why do we glorify massive buildings that often come at the cost of trees, water bodies, and wildlife, while villages still lack basic facilities to meet their people’s needs?

I fear that in our search for an artificial, air-conditioned, fast-paced lifestyle, we shall lose the very natural oxygen we breathe. We forget that true development must co-exist with nature, not conquer it.

Let us look at our government schools in rural areas. Many are in a state of abandonment, with broken windows, crumbling walls, leaky roofs, and non-functional classrooms. There is often a complete absence of digital infrastructure, and when computers are present, they are rarely operational. These are not learning environments; they are forgotten spaces.

Yet we accept this reality without question. We dismiss it with phrases like, “Everything owned by the government is like this,” and live with the mindset that those in power are beyond accountability. But in a democracy, that is not how things should work. As citizens, it is not just our right to question; it is our responsibility.

If the government is serious about building a smart nation, the transformation must begin not with technology or transport, but with people. Smart cities cannot exist without smart citizens, and smart citizens come from quality education, accessible healthcare, and communities built on knowledge and well-being.

Let us redefine what it means to be smart:

= A smart city meets the needs of its people.

= A smart village has accessible schools and healthcare facilities, not malls or high-rises.

= A smart nation does not destroy its forests to build towers, but preserves nature while uplifting its people.

= A smart system does not only build for the short term, but plans for the long term.

Instead of asking how quickly we can reach our destination, let us ask whether we are heading in the right direction. If the youth are the future of our country, then it is only logical and just that we invest first in their education, in their health, and in their dignity.

Progress is not just about speed. It is about depth. It is about wisdom. And it is about the heart. Until every village has a functioning school, a reliable hospital and healthcare services, and the opportunity for its people to thrive, no city, no matter how technologically advanced, can truly be called smart.

Dapbianglin Sohkhlet,

Via email

Deteriorating condition of Mawbah road

Through your daily, I wish to raise a pressing concern regarding the lamentable state of Mawbah (Barapathar) Road, situated within the 18 West Shillong Assembly Constituency. Although Mawbah is often described as a small village, its density and daily vibrancy tells another story. This fact is evident from the fact that demand for basic necessities, such as LPG cylinders from M/s Khasi Pnar Gas Agency alone takes nearly a month to meet the demand. In addition, Bharat Gas Agency also supplies cylinders for two days a month. This is a powerful indicator of the population’s size and activity.

More than just a local thoroughfare, this road is the lifeline for thousands. It connects people not only to their workplace/homes, but also to five cremation and burial grounds that serve the diverse faiths of greater Shillong. Its importance in facilitating both daily life and crucial community rituals cannot be overstated.

Yet, the deplorable condition of this road stands in stark contrast to its significance. Large potholes riddle the surface, making vehicle travel hazardous and putting every road commuter at risk, especially after dark. The narrowness of the road, compounded by encroaching walls and eroded edges, leaves barely enough room for commuters, further endangering lives. Broken iron gratings on roadside culverts have been neglected for months. When it rains, these dangers multiply and transform the road into a treacherous obstacle course.

Frankly, the current macadamized surface appears to be crumbling away faster than it can serve its purpose. If immediate and comprehensive repairs are not undertaken, it is only a matter of time before a preventable tragedy occurs.

I urgently call upon the authorities to recognize the indispensable role Mawbah Road plays in the community and to act without delay. Safe roads are not just about convenience—they are about dignity and the right to safety for every citizen.

Krishna Chettri

Shillong -2

Non-issuance of OBC Certificates in Meghalaya

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to share my views regarding non-issuance of OBC certificates in Meghalaya. I am from the OBC category and have a certificate to that effect but my children are deprived of this certificate. The reason behind this is not understood.

The OBC certificate is a very important document and it is required for many competitive examinations. If this certificate is issued to eligible persons, they will be greatly benefitted. I therefore, request the competent authority to look into this matter and do the needful in the best interest of job aspirants.

Shiep Lohar,

Tura