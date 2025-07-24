Thursday, July 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

15 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Dantewada, July 24: In a significant breakthrough for Chhattisgarh’s anti-insurgency and rehabilitation efforts, 15 Maoists, including five carrying cash rewards totalling Rs 17 lakh, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Dantewada district on Thursday.

The move is being hailed as a major success under the ongoing ‘Lon Varratu’ and ‘Puna Margem’ campaigns in the Bastar region. Among the surrendered were high-profile operatives such as Budhram alias Lalu Kuharam (Rs 8 lakh), Kamli alias Moti Potavi (Rs 5 lakh), Pojja Madkam (Rs 2 lakh), and two women cadres – Aayate alias Sangeeta Sodi and Pandey Madvi – each carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty, senior police officer Udit Pushkar said.

Maoist couple Budhram and Kamli had been active in Maoist ranks for over two decades and were involved in multiple violent incidents targeting security forces, he said. The Maoists surrendered in the presence of Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Rakesh Chaudhary, who reiterated the government’s commitment to rehabilitation.

Under the state’s revised policy, surrendered Maoists will receive skill development training, self-employment support, psychological counselling, and security guarantees. Since the launch of these initiatives, 1,020 Maoists have laid down arms across Bastar, including 254 with declared rewards. The surrendered cadres hail from Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur districts, comprising 824 men and 196 women.

The ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign, meaning ‘Come Back Home’ in the local Gondi dialect, was launched in 2020 to encourage disillusioned Maoists to abandon violence and reintegrate into civil society. The ‘Puna Margem’ initiative builds on this by offering structured rehabilitation and livelihood opportunities.

Officials attribute the success to sustained outreach, community engagement, and the growing realisation among Maoist cadres of the futility of armed struggle. Many cited internal exploitation, harsh forest conditions, and ideological disillusionment as reasons for surrender. The administration has urged remaining insurgents to follow suit, emphasising that peace, dignity, and development await those who choose the path of reconciliation. This latest wave of surrenders is seen not just as a tactical win, but as a symbol of shifting tides in Bastar’s long battle against extremism.

IANS

Previous article
Pobitora WLS fringe communities trained in climate-resilient farming
Next article
Biggest, most economically significant trade deal UK has made since leaving EU: Starmer on FTA with India
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nine young devotees from six different countries including US undertake Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi, July 24: In a remarkable fusion of faith and global spirituality, nine young devotees from six...
Economy

Industry leaders hail game changing India-UK free trade agreement

New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer signed the eagerly-anticipated Free...
SPORTS

4th Test: These are moments you remember 50 years from now, says Manjrekar on Pant batting with injury

Manchester, July 24: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s brave decision to walk out and...
NATIONAL

Bribery case: CBI arrests assistant professor in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI, July 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant professor of College of Agriculture,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nine young devotees from six different countries including US undertake Amarnath Yatra

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 24: In a remarkable fusion of...

Industry leaders hail game changing India-UK free trade agreement

Economy 0
New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...

4th Test: These are moments you remember 50 years from now, says Manjrekar on Pant batting with injury

SPORTS 0
Manchester, July 24: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised...
Load more

Popular news

Nine young devotees from six different countries including US undertake Amarnath Yatra

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 24: In a remarkable fusion of...

Industry leaders hail game changing India-UK free trade agreement

Economy 0
New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and...

4th Test: These are moments you remember 50 years from now, says Manjrekar on Pant batting with injury

SPORTS 0
Manchester, July 24: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge