Thursday, July 24, 2025
Environment

Pobitora WLS fringe communities trained in climate-resilient farming

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, July 24: Premier research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak led a comprehensive two-day capacity-building training programme on Climate-Resilient Agriculture Practices at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, famous for its treasure trove of the Greater one-horned rhinos, the State Animal of Assam.

The event was a collaborative effort by the Sanctuary Authority, SHIPA (a local organisation), SANJOG (a development-oriented NGO from Nalbari district of Assam), and the Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary located in Morigaon district of Assam.

The initiative that engaged 90 participants, including 30 women from seven surrounding villages, aiming to mitigate crop losses, reduce conservation costs, and enhance the income of the fringe communities living around the sanctuary.

The programme organised from July 22-23 focused on promoting the Rain Shelter Model (nutrition garden), specifically emphasising the cultivation of King Chillies — including the famed Bhoot Jolokia — and seasonal vegetables. This sustainable agricultural practice is expected to improve local livelihoods while supporting biodiversity conservation efforts.

The sessions featured expert guidance from Protush Nath, agricultural scientist and Project Coordinator at SANJOG, and Khusal Boro, a knowledgeable farmer from Baksa district.

Mr Nath delivered an insightful presentation on rain shelter models, detailing cultivation techniques, ideal growing conditions, and integrated pest management combining chemical and natural methods. While Mr Boro conducted hands-on demonstrations on soil bed preparation, organic fertilizer application, and eco-friendly pest control strategies, offering practical knowledge to participants.

The programme was inaugurated by Paranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in the presence of Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, Deputy Director, Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak.

Aaranyak’s Ujjal Bayan coordinated the programme along with team members Ayush Debnath, Jomi Rongchon, Debojeet Rajbongshi, and Aaranyak’s K9 dog unit handler, Rupak Bora.

The interactive sessions concluded with a Q&A segment where community members discussed prospects for commercial cultivation of Bhoot Jalakia in nearby regions such as Mayong and Pobitora.

