Disruptions rock Parl for 3rd straight day

New Delhi, July 23: Parliamentary proceedings were virtually washed out for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as opposition members led vociferous protests in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls.

Waving placards and raising slogans, the opposition members repeatedly stormed into the Wells of both Houses, leading to an adjournment of the proceedings for the day in the post-lunch session.

Upset over the repeated disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said members are bringing street-like behaviour to Parliament and requested them to introspect on their role as lawmakers.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon minutes into the Question Hour, when Giridhari Yadav, a member of the Janata Dal (United), a key constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sought to put the government on the spot by questioning the development of the rail network in poll-bound Bihar.

When the Lower House re-convened at noon, BJP member Sandhya Ray allowed the laying of parliamentary papers and introduction of two bills, before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm as the opposition members raised slogans against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House reconvened at 2 pm and TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The Rajya Sabha also saw repeated disruptions and was finally adjourned for the day soon after it met for the post-lunch sitting.

The Upper House witnessed its first adjournment after it met at 11 am and a second one at noon. Both times, the House was adjourned after the opposition protested over the SIR.

When the House assembled for the third time at 2 pm, it was adjourned for the day after witnessing similar protests.

Before adjourning the proceedings for the day, the Rajya Sabha had taken up the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to replace the 100-year-old Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the bill provides for responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities attached to carriers with respect to the carriage of goods by sea and matters related to it.

As AIADMK member M Thambidurai stood up to speak on the bill, the opposition members continued with their protest demanding a discussion on the SIR, with some even trooping into the Well of the House.

The opposition MPs raised slogans against the SIR exercise and also demanded that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, told Thambidurai that he can continue his speech later and adjourned the House for the day as the protests continued.

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday and the Rajya Sabha has passed the Bills of Lading Bill.

Discussion on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack next week

Parliament is likely to take up a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor early next week, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha expected to hold a 16-hour debate each.

While the government had agreed to the 16-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha at the Business Advisory Committee meeting on July 21, a similar decision was taken at the Rajya Sabha’s BAC meeting on Wednesday, amid the opposition’s insistence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue.

The Lok Sabha will begin the discussion on July 28 and the Rajya Sabha a day later if there are no disruptions, sources said. (PTI)