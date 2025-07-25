Friday, July 25, 2025
Arecanut farmers sensitized on Budrot disease  

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, July 25: In order to sensitize the arecanut farmers on management of Budrot disease and its control measures of Arecanut, One Day Seminar on Budrot of Arecanut was held at Multi Facility Centre, Dadenggre Block on 25th July 2025. The seminar under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) was organized by the Project Director (MIDH), West Garo Hills,Tura.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Saljagring G Momin, Block Development Officer, Dadenggre C & RD Block said that arecanut plantation is one of the main source of livelihood of the people of the region which generates a sizable income for the people but however added that it require large plantation area and that land is required for other cultivation activities and human settlement as well.

Highlighting about the Budrot disease of arecanut prevalent in the area, he said that people should take care of the plantation every now and then and they should also look out for other alternatives or integrated farming based on soil health and agro-climatic conditions of the region. He also advised the farmers to avail the opportunities including government schemes in the respective departments and improve their farming activities as well as the standard of living condition of the people.

In her Keynote address Assistant Director of Horticulture, West Garo Hills, Changrime M Momin highlighted the prevailing situation of the disease in the region which is spreading in all the districts of the state and the need to adopt necessary steps and guidance in order to prevent the disease as well as to create alternative and sustainable means of livelihood in the area.

Meanwhile, in the technical Session, SMS (Plant Pathology) Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), South Garo Hills Dr. Tanya R Marak highlighted on the Management of Budrot an affected plant which is caused by the fungus Phytophthora meadii.

Horticulture Development Officer, Rongram C & RD Block Chisal R Marak explained about the current scenario of the disease in the region and informed about the alternative farming practices such as pineapple, banana, dragon fruit, mosambi, plantations as per the climatic condition of the area.

Jingme A Sangma, Horticulture Development Officer, Dadenggre C & RD Block, Along Bryan M Sangma Horticulture Development Officer were among others who spoke during the training programme.

