Indian Army showcases next-gen warfare capabilities during ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’

New Delhi, July 25: In a major step towards technological transformation of India’s military capabilities, the Indian Army on Friday conducted ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’, a cutting-edge drill demonstrating the integration of unmanned aerial systems into real-time tactical operations.

Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, personally oversaw the exercise, which was designed to validate the operational utility of drones in the battlefield environment. Conducted under realistic war-like conditions, the exercise highlighted how drones can enhance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), provide real-time sensor-to-shooter linkages, and enable precision targeting across all levels of tactical engagement.

The Indian Army showcased the seamless deployment of drones in coordinated operations involving infantry and other supporting arms. The drill focused on enabling better situational awareness and faster decision-making for tactical commanders through layered surveillance systems and real-time data sharing.

One of the key elements of the exercise was the testing of critical enablers for drone warfare. This included airspace deconfliction measures, secure communication networks, and coordination protocols between various branches of the armed forces. These capabilities are essential for the smooth functioning of drone-based missions in complex combat environments.

“The exercise also tested critical enablers for battlefield drone integration including airspace deconfliction, secure communications and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services,” said a defence official. The Army stated that this exercise reflects its larger vision of building a technologically empowered force, prepared to counter future security threats with agility and precision.

As India continues to push for self-reliance in defence under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, such exercises underline the Army’s dedication to innovation and adaptability. Exercise Drone Prahaar stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s evolving warfighting doctrine — one that prioritises tech-driven superiority and battlefield dominance.

It is pertinent to note here that Indian Armed Forces for the past few years has been focussing on drone technologies which has become a new battleground for warfare and its significance has often been repeated by top Army officers including CDS Anil Chauhan.

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Palestine and lately during the Operation Sindoor, the importance of indigenous drone technologies signifies the transformations in modern warfare, which is not only focussed on ammunitions, artillery, combat but heavily relies on drones as well.

IANS