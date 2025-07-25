Friday, July 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian Army showcases next-gen warfare capabilities during ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 25: In a major step towards technological transformation of India’s military capabilities, the Indian Army on Friday conducted ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’, a cutting-edge drill demonstrating the integration of unmanned aerial systems into real-time tactical operations.

Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, personally oversaw the exercise, which was designed to validate the operational utility of drones in the battlefield environment. Conducted under realistic war-like conditions, the exercise highlighted how drones can enhance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), provide real-time sensor-to-shooter linkages, and enable precision targeting across all levels of tactical engagement.

The Indian Army showcased the seamless deployment of drones in coordinated operations involving infantry and other supporting arms. The drill focused on enabling better situational awareness and faster decision-making for tactical commanders through layered surveillance systems and real-time data sharing.

One of the key elements of the exercise was the testing of critical enablers for drone warfare. This included airspace deconfliction measures, secure communication networks, and coordination protocols between various branches of the armed forces. These capabilities are essential for the smooth functioning of drone-based missions in complex combat environments.

“The exercise also tested critical enablers for battlefield drone integration including airspace deconfliction, secure communications and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services,” said a defence official. The Army stated that this exercise reflects its larger vision of building a technologically empowered force, prepared to counter future security threats with agility and precision.

As India continues to push for self-reliance in defence under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, such exercises underline the Army’s dedication to innovation and adaptability. Exercise Drone Prahaar stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s evolving warfighting doctrine — one that prioritises tech-driven superiority and battlefield dominance.

It is pertinent to note here that Indian Armed Forces for the past few years has been focussing on drone technologies which has become a new battleground for warfare and its significance has often been repeated by top Army officers including CDS Anil Chauhan.

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Palestine and lately during the Operation Sindoor, the importance of indigenous drone technologies signifies the transformations in modern warfare, which is not only focussed on ammunitions, artillery, combat but heavily relies on drones as well.

IANS

Previous article
Arecanut farmers sensitized on Budrot disease  
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Arecanut farmers sensitized on Budrot disease  

Tura, July 25: In order to sensitize the arecanut farmers on management of Budrot disease and its control...
NATIONAL

AJP slams CM’s statement on arms for indigenous communities

GUWAHATI, July 25: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has condemned chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks suggesting that...
News Alert

Assam Governor emphasises role of MSMEs in sustainable development

Guwahati, July 25: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday underlined the role of medium, small and micro...
NATIONAL

Kargil Vijay Diwas to be commemorated at State War Memorial, Guwahati tomorrow

New Delhi, July 25: The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, under the Ministry of Defence, will commemorate Kargil...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Arecanut farmers sensitized on Budrot disease  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 25: In order to sensitize the arecanut...

AJP slams CM’s statement on arms for indigenous communities

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 25: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has condemned...

Assam Governor emphasises role of MSMEs in sustainable development

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 25: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on...
Load more

Popular news

Arecanut farmers sensitized on Budrot disease  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 25: In order to sensitize the arecanut...

AJP slams CM’s statement on arms for indigenous communities

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, July 25: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has condemned...

Assam Governor emphasises role of MSMEs in sustainable development

News Alert 0
Guwahati, July 25: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge