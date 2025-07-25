Friday, July 25, 2025
Ed Sheeran ‘loves’ Arijit Singh’s voice, listens to special version of ‘Sapphire’ with daughters

Mumbai, July 25: Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh have released a special version of “Sapphire”. The Grammy winner said that he loves this version of the song and it’s the one he listens to every morning with his daughters because he loves the Bollywood singer’s voice.

Sheeran said: ”One of my fav experiences ever in my career was going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to go and see Arijit for the final jigsaw piece of Sapphire.” The “Perfect” singer said it was a “24 hour trip, and it felt like a pilgrimage of music. After a five-and-a-half-hour drive after we landed, we arrived, and Arijit took us on a boat to see the sights. We talked, ate, and drank coffee.”

“Then, once we were in the studio, he taught me how to sing in Punjabi, and a bit of Sitar. We then went on a late night scooty ride, with me on the back of Arijit’s bike and my dad on the back of his securities’. We listened to A Prayer By The River and talked about music.”

“It was honestly one of the most amazing days in my musical career and it was the ending of a beautiful journey of this song but the beginning of something bigger. Heaping praise on Arijit, Sheeran said: “I love this version of the song; it’s the one I listen to every morning with my daughters because I love Arijits voice, tone, flow and rhythm. I hope you feel the same way I do about it. Thank you, Arijit, for your time, grace and talent.”

The special version adds another dimension to Ed’s vibrant summer track. Recorded in Goa, Ed and Arijit worked on both the original version, which was released last month and remix version during their original studio sessions.

With the new release seeing Arijit sing a verse in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi and a chorus in English, and Sheeran sing a chorus in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The result is a blissful cross-cultural fusion of languages and cultures, adorning the song’s celebration of love.

Both versions of the track – featuring intricate South-Asian percussion – have been produced by llya Salmanzadeh, Johnny McDaid, and Savan Kotecha. Ed Sheeran will release his new album ‘Play’ on 12th September 2025.

Australia: French tourist in life-threatening condition following stabbing in Brisbane
Kamal Haasan makes Parliament debut, deepens DMK-MNM political synergy
