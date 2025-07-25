Friday, July 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Australia: French tourist in life-threatening condition following stabbing in Brisbane

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Sydney, July 25: A French tourist has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed while trying to break up a fight in the Australian city of Brisbane. Emergency services said that the man was found by ambulance paramedics with significant stab wounds to his chest in Fortitude Valley, a popular nightlife area in central Brisbane, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition. Local media identified the victim as a French tourist. A witness and friend of the victim told Seven Network television that he had intervened to stop a fight between two other people when he was attacked.

“Two people were fighting, and he was right in the middle and he got stabbed, I think, three times and he started bleeding,” he said. Police attended the scene and arrested two people, with an investigation into the incident ongoing. In similar incidents across Australia, two men were hospitalised with serious injuries after being stabbed in separate incidents within 24 hours at shopping centers in Melbourne. Emergency services were called to a shopping center in the suburb of Broadmeadows, 15 km north of central Melbourne, after one of the victims was found with stab wounds around 6:30 pm on July 20.

In a separate incident on the night of July 19, a 33-year-old man was attacked by a group of people at a shopping center in Altona Meadows in Melbourne’s west, Xinhua news agency reported. A police spokesperson told News Corp that the man was approached by a group of males and pushed to the ground before being struck on the arm with an edged weapon, believed to be a machete. The man was taken to the hospital, where the lower part of his arm was amputated.

IANS

