Govt revises minimum daily wages

SHILLONG, July 24: The state government has revised the minimum daily wage rates for workers across 29 scheduled sectors, effective from April 1, 2025.

The new rates, including the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), reflect inflation trends and the nature of work performed by employees.

The revised structure covers various jobs, including agriculture, mining, tailoring, construction, transport, workshops, domestic work, and security services. The standard working time is eight hours per day running into a 48-hour week, including a weekly rest day.

Daily wages have been fixed at Rs 541 for unskilled workers, Rs 583 for semi-skilled workers, Rs 624 for skilled workers, and Rs 665 for highly-skilled workers.

The government clarified the basis for skill categorisation, stating that unskilled labour involves routine tasks, semi-skilled roles demand practical knowledge, skilled work requires specific training or extensive hands-on knowledge, and highly-skilled jobs involve advanced expertise and high levels of precision.

The revised wage structure replaces the earlier notification dated January 14, 2025. The wages will be subject to a semi-annual review, with VDA adjustments linked to the Consumer Price Index.