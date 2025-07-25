Health dept to draft policy to address state’s HIV crisis

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 24: Confronted with HIV numbers doubling annually and a growing gap in treatment coverage, the state government on Thursday said that the Health Department has been directed to draft a cabinet memorandum proposing a mission-mode policy to address the crisis.

If the situation worsens, authorities indicated that a pandemic-style response could be rolled out.

The direction came during a high-level review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to assess the HIV situation in East Khasi Hills and discuss the upcoming Integrated Health Campaign 2025. Health Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, who participated in the discussions, later clarified that while the state hopes to avoid panic, it will not shy away from invoking extraordinary measures if required.

Presentations were led by WB Langstieh, Joint Director of the Directorate of Health Services and Project Director of Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS), who provided an overview of HIV trends in the state. Several MLAs from East Khasi Hills, including Paul Lyngdoh, Adelbert Nongrum, Sanbor Shullai, Ollan Singh Suin, Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah, and Gavin Miguel Mylliem, attended the meeting.

The session focused on inter-sectoral coordination and addressing healthcare gaps.

The Health Minister, addressing media persons later, pointed out that while eight MLAs attended the meeting, many others failed to turn up despite invitations. She acknowledged this needed a follow-up.

She described the meeting as a “good start” and part of a series of district-level reviews, with West Garo Hills expected next under the leadership of the Assembly Speaker.

Lyngdoh said the meeting adopted a strong resolution for a “mission-mode redressal” strategy to tackle the rising HIV numbers. While refraining from naming hotspots to avoid stigma, she confirmed that East Khasi Hills alone has recorded 3,432 HIV-positive cases, figures that have doubled within a year.

Alarmingly, only 1,581 of those who tested positive are availing of treatment. A further 681 have dropped out of follow-up.

Lyngdoh highlighted that 159 cumulative deaths have been attributed to HIV since the establishment of MACS in 2006, most linked to discontinuation of Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART). She stressed that HIV is not a death sentence and can be managed like cancer or TB, provided individuals come forward for testing and treatment.

The minister explained that sexual transmission remains the predominant cause of spread in the state. Unlike other regions where injecting drug use is a major factor, Meghalaya lacks accurate data on needle-related transmission due to testing limitations.

She reiterated that the cabinet memo will seek a comprehensive and swift intervention strategy developed in collaboration with bureaucrats, senior doctors, and MACS officials.

When asked about the discrepancy in public participation, Lyngdoh acknowledged that awareness and stigma remain challenges. She noted that MACS officials have been reaching out to MLAs, but the response has been inconsistent. Despite this, she expressed optimism that future district-level meetings would see better engagement.

While comparing yearly statistics, the minister indicated that a detailed data breakdown over the past five years would be shared subsequently, underlining that the recent upward trend was deeply worrying.