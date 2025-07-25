KHADC forms panel for transparent recruitment

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 24: Fulfilling one of its election promises, the VPP-led Executive Committee in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has established an independent Recruitment Committee (RC) to ensure transparency and streamline the council’s recruitment process.

The committee will be chaired by retired IAS officer W Khyllep, with former NEHU professor and Sixth Schedule expert Prof LS Gassah and former Council bureaucrat Dr PS Nianglah serving as members.

The Joint Secretary of the KHADC will act as the committee’s member secretary.

KHADC EC spokesperson Powell Sohkhlet told reporters on Thursday that the committee’s formation was long overdue, and it will operate independently, free from political or administrative interference. The committee will adopt modern recruitment practices, such as written examinations and structured interviews, similar to other recognised agencies.

Sohkhlet emphasised that the committee will restore public trust, particularly among the youth, by eliminating favouritism and bias in the hiring process.

The committee will also review the Council’s service rules and recommend necessary amendments, he said.

Truckers’ body told to give proof

of illegal toll gates in Ri-Bhoi

The KHADC retaliated against allegations made by the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association (MCTO&DA) about 16 allegedly illegal toll gates operating in Ri-Bhoi district.

Sohkhlet stated that the council will take action once the association submits proof and details of the 16 toll gates, which are allegedly being run at the behest of the council.

He also demanded that the truckers association provide details on the location of these 16 illegal toll gates and provide evidence to establish their involvement in illegal collection.

Sohkhlet also stated that the VPP had never committed to closing down all toll gates within the KHADC’s boundaries. He also stated that the council cannot be held responsible for gates run by the Hima or local village dorbar.

The KHADC EC spokesperson also stated that it is the duty of the district administration to act if there are any illegal toll gates operated by other bodies.

Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Abhilash Baranwal had convened a meeting with MCTO&DA members on Wednesday to address complaints about the 16 allegedly illegal toll gates operating in the district.

The delegation presented reports that drivers are being compelled to pay up to Rs 200 at each gate without legal authority.

Both sides committed to collaborating closely to halt the unlawful collection of fees from truckers. Authorities have already taken action against at least one such gate, a KHADC-operated toll booth at Umdihar on NH-6, which was recently sealed after charging truckers Rs 200 per load without formal approval.