KHADC to probe charges

Land allotment to MLAs, others at Law Mawpat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 24: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday said it has decided to form a three-member committee to probe the allegations that Hima Mylliem allotted land to a few MLAs at “Law Mawpat” that was declared a “Law Adong” (protected forest) in 2014.

The committee will be headed by John Dkhar who is the Joint Secretary of the Elaka Department. Andy Syiem, Deputy Secretary of the Land Department; and Sharai Lamare, Under Secretary of the Political Department, will be the two other members. The committee will submit its report within three months.

After a meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) on Thursday, Executive Member in-charge of Land Department Powell Sohkhlet told reporters the EC would draft the terms of reference for the inquiry which would outline the extent of the investigation.

Sohkhlet said the committee would probe the charges that certain MLAs as well as groups and organisations were granted land within the protected forest.

“There are claims that a few MLAs received land inside the forest area. The committee must examine whether these claims are valid. We want to establish how many MLAs, if any, were given land, potentially by the Syiem of Mylliem,” Sohkhlet said.

He stressed that it is inappropriate to draw conclusions before reviewing the necessary documents and evidence. “Only the inquiry will reveal if the allegations are true,” he remarked.

The committee will also look into the decision of the previous EC to cancel an agreement and return the custodianship of Law Mawpat to Hima Mylliem.

Sohkhlet praised former Chief Executive Member (CEM) Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit and the late Syiem of Hima Mylliem Latho Manik Syiem for their joint efforts in managing Law Mawpat and declaring it a protected forest.

“Our intention is to uphold Law Mawpat’s designation as ‘Law Adong’ to conserve the forest for the coming generations,” he said.

According to reports, former CEM the late Hispreaching Son Shylla had revoked the agreement to designate Law Mawpat as Law Adong in 2019 following a directive from the High Court of Meghalaya.

It was reported that some Myntris had approached the High Court to challenge the signing of the agreement. Eventually, the court ruled in favour of Hima Mylliem.

Furthermore, the committee will evaluate the outcomes of the recent on-site inspection carried out by the current EC, led by CEM Shemborlang Rynjah.

Regarding the inspection, Sohkhlet stated, “We have not witnessed significant destruction in the forest area. We observed that land was being used as graveyards by several churches. The inquiry will determine whether this land was given for free or it was purchased from Hima Mylliem.”

He mentioned that many boundary pillars were found during the visit, but the ownership details and the procedure followed in the land allotment remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, the state youth wing of the VPP, in collaboration with the party’s women’s wing, will hold a public meeting at the entrance of Law Mawpat in Langkyrding Mihngi at 12 noon on Saturday.

The purpose of the meeting is to emphasise the importance of preserving the forest area, which was officially declared as “Law Adong” (protected forest) in 2014.

VPP state youth eing president, Marbud Dkhar, urged the public to attend the meeting and show their support.

He affirmed the party’s stance that the status of Law Mawpat as “Law Adong” must be upheld.

“We strongly oppose any move to revoke the 2014 agreement signed between KHADC and Hima Mylliem in this regard,” Dkhar added.