Friday, July 25, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to probe charges

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Land allotment to MLAs, others at Law Mawpat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 24: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday said it has decided to form a three-member committee to probe the allegations that Hima Mylliem allotted land to a few MLAs at “Law Mawpat” that was declared a “Law Adong” (protected forest) in 2014.
The committee will be headed by John Dkhar who is the Joint Secretary of the Elaka Department. Andy Syiem, Deputy Secretary of the Land Department; and Sharai Lamare, Under Secretary of the Political Department, will be the two other members. The committee will submit its report within three months.
After a meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) on Thursday, Executive Member in-charge of Land Department Powell Sohkhlet told reporters the EC would draft the terms of reference for the inquiry which would outline the extent of the investigation.
Sohkhlet said the committee would probe the charges that certain MLAs as well as groups and organisations were granted land within the protected forest.
“There are claims that a few MLAs received land inside the forest area. The committee must examine whether these claims are valid. We want to establish how many MLAs, if any, were given land, potentially by the Syiem of Mylliem,” Sohkhlet said.
He stressed that it is inappropriate to draw conclusions before reviewing the necessary documents and evidence. “Only the inquiry will reveal if the allegations are true,” he remarked.
The committee will also look into the decision of the previous EC to cancel an agreement and return the custodianship of Law Mawpat to Hima Mylliem.
Sohkhlet praised former Chief Executive Member (CEM) Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit and the late Syiem of Hima Mylliem Latho Manik Syiem for their joint efforts in managing Law Mawpat and declaring it a protected forest.
“Our intention is to uphold Law Mawpat’s designation as ‘Law Adong’ to conserve the forest for the coming generations,” he said.
According to reports, former CEM the late Hispreaching Son Shylla had revoked the agreement to designate Law Mawpat as Law Adong in 2019 following a directive from the High Court of Meghalaya.
It was reported that some Myntris had approached the High Court to challenge the signing of the agreement. Eventually, the court ruled in favour of Hima Mylliem.
Furthermore, the committee will evaluate the outcomes of the recent on-site inspection carried out by the current EC, led by CEM Shemborlang Rynjah.
Regarding the inspection, Sohkhlet stated, “We have not witnessed significant destruction in the forest area. We observed that land was being used as graveyards by several churches. The inquiry will determine whether this land was given for free or it was purchased from Hima Mylliem.”
He mentioned that many boundary pillars were found during the visit, but the ownership details and the procedure followed in the land allotment remain uncertain.
Meanwhile, the state youth wing of the VPP, in collaboration with the party’s women’s wing, will hold a public meeting at the entrance of Law Mawpat in Langkyrding Mihngi at 12 noon on Saturday.
The purpose of the meeting is to emphasise the importance of preserving the forest area, which was officially declared as “Law Adong” (protected forest) in 2014.
VPP state youth eing president, Marbud Dkhar, urged the public to attend the meeting and show their support.
He affirmed the party’s stance that the status of Law Mawpat as “Law Adong” must be upheld.
“We strongly oppose any move to revoke the 2014 agreement signed between KHADC and Hima Mylliem in this regard,” Dkhar added.

Previous article
Prime suspect in abduction of six-yr-old held in North Garo Hills
Next article
Meghalaya heightens border vigil amid Assam eviction drive
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya heightens border vigil amid Assam eviction drive

CM instructs DCs to be vigilant against cross-border movement By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: Wary of the ongoing eviction...
MEGHALAYA

Prime suspect in abduction of six-yr-old held in North Garo Hills

From Our Correspondent KHARKUTTA, July 24: In a major breakthrough on Thursday, the prime suspect in the case of...
MEGHALAYA

282 vendors shift to MUDA parking lot in first phase

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: In a significant move that is expected to decongest the commercial hub of...
MEGHALAYA

Govt, SMB violated provisions of Street Vendors Act: Hawkers’ body

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: The Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association has accused...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya heightens border vigil amid Assam eviction drive

MEGHALAYA 0
CM instructs DCs to be vigilant against cross-border movement By...

Prime suspect in abduction of six-yr-old held in North Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent KHARKUTTA, July 24: In a major breakthrough...

282 vendors shift to MUDA parking lot in first phase

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: In a significant move...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya heightens border vigil amid Assam eviction drive

MEGHALAYA 0
CM instructs DCs to be vigilant against cross-border movement By...

Prime suspect in abduction of six-yr-old held in North Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent KHARKUTTA, July 24: In a major breakthrough...

282 vendors shift to MUDA parking lot in first phase

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 24: In a significant move...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge