Meghalaya heightens border vigil amid Assam eviction drive

CM instructs DCs to be vigilant against cross-border movement

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 24: Wary of the ongoing eviction drives in Assam, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday instructed the deputy commissioners of all districts, especially those bordering Assam, to remain vigilant and report any cross-border movement immediately.

“The review took place today at my level, and we have given necessary instructions to be on alert, particularly in areas adjoining Assam and near the sites of the eviction,” he said after chairing a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the situation arising out of the evictions in Assam.

The focus of the review was to evaluate any possible impact on Meghalaya and to ensure there is no infiltration into the state.

He stated that the government has been engaging continuously with the DCs to ensure that they, in turn, are coordinating with block-level officials, police personnel, village defence parties, traditional heads, and the NGOs.

The aim, he said, is to ensure a seamless flow of information and to guard against any movement into Meghalaya prompted by the evictions in Assam.

“There are certain vulnerable districts, especially bordering Assam and closer to the areas where the eviction drive is taking place. Hence, special attention is being given to these districts,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he reviewed the situation and issued necessary instructions to be on alert.

He said that no incident has been reported from any district so far and that all agencies, administrative, police, and community-based, were working in close coordination.

“The police, the VDPs, the different village-level committees, the different traditional heads, the different NGOs are being coordinated with to ensure that any information that we receive on any movement or any individuals coming in would be informed immediately to us and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

The state government is also maintaining regular communication with stakeholders in the vulnerable areas to strengthen surveillance and ensure preparedness in case of any eventuality.

The high-level meeting was attended by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, DGP Idashisha Nongrang, senior Home and Political Department officers, and the deputy commissioners of the border districts.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shakil P Ahammed had issued a directive to all deputy commissioners to maintain strict vigilance, take necessary measures to prevent any potential influx, and ensure that law and order is upheld in view of the developments in Assam.

“In view of the ongoing eviction drive against illegal immigrants undertaken by the Government of Assam and to prevent possible influx of the displaced individuals to the state as a consequence, all deputy commissioners are hereby directed to keep vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure the potential influx is kept in check and law and order is maintained,” Ahammed had told the deputy commissioners.