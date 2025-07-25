Moment of immense pride: Leaders laud PM Modi on becoming 2nd longest-serving Prime Minister

New Delhi, July 25: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday achieved a major political milestone by becoming the second-longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, surpassing the late Indira Gandhi, leaders from across the political spectrum and within the BJP hailed his leadership, commitment, and historic record.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi congratulated the Prime Minister, saying, “We offer our best wishes and pray for his long life. Now that he has become the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India, we hope he gets the opportunity to lead the country even longer, twice or thrice as long and represent India on the global stage.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “Heartfelt congratulations and greetings to the Prime Minister. He has created history and is breaking all records. Under his leadership, the nation has become proud and glorious. The sons of Mother India are filled with pride. Today, every Indian is respected across the world.”

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary expressed his gratitude, stating, “I thank and express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. I pray for his long life and sincerely hope that he keeps working towards making his dream of making India the world’s third-largest economy.”

BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain added, “It is a matter of great pride for the country that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the second-longest-serving Prime Minister… People across the nation and the world admire him. Today, after Pandit Nehru, he is the longest-serving Prime Minister, and this is a moment of immense pride for all of us.”

BJP MP Damodar Agrawal praised PM Modi’s leadership, saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses a unique talent and serves the nation with tireless dedication and absolute commitment. That’s why the NDA secured a clear majority under his leadership for the third consecutive time… He is not only the Prime Minister of India but also the world’s most popular and influential leader.”

Minister Madan Sahni also applauded the Prime Minister, saying, “He will continue to serve for many more years. He is a remarkable Prime Minister who is steering the nation forward and enhancing India’s global stature. He has given a strong response to neighbouring countries trying to spread terror, he is the first Prime Minister to do so. He has developed the nation, and the people of the country are happy with him.”

With this milestone, PM Modi stands behind only Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for over 6,000 days. PM Modi also holds several other distinctions, he is the first and only Prime Minister born after Independence, the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister, and the longest-serving Prime Minister from a non-Hindi-speaking state.

IANS