Friday, July 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Ananya Panday: Feel if we can instill kindness in kids from young age, it becomes second nature to them

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Mumbai, July 25:  Actress Ananya Panday with the help of her initiative So Positive in partnership with an NGO, has launched aKindness Curriculum designed for schools across India and said that she feels if kindness is instilled in children from a young age, it becomes second nature to them.

Ananya said, “Kindness has always been at the heart of everything we do at So Positive. It’s something I deeply believe in—not just as an idea, but as a way of life. I truly feel that if we can instill kindness in kids from a young age, it becomes second nature to them as they grow up.”

She added: “That’s why the Kindness Curriculum is so close to my heart. With everything going on in the world, I feel an even stronger need to help build a generation that’s more empathetic, emotionally aware, and simply… kind.”

Ananya’s initiative So Positive, in partnership with the inspiring NGO Slam Out Loud. The curriculum will be distributed and practised in schools through Slam Out Loud’s Jijivisha Fellowship and Arts for All Programme in cities across India.

Over 2.5 lakh children will benefit from this curriculum through various programs. It’s also available on So Positive’s YouTube channel, making it accessible to parents and educators globally. The team is currently working towards making it available on the Government’s DIKSHA Portal as well.

On the acting front, Ananya will be seen in “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”, which marks Kartik Aaryan and the actress’ second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the project is being made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans. Kartik is presently filming his much-anticipated next in Rajasthan. Backed by Karan Johar in association with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” is expected to get a theatrical release on February 13 next year.

IANS

Previous article
Moment of immense pride: Leaders laud PM Modi on becoming 2nd longest-serving Prime Minister
Next article
Australia: French tourist in life-threatening condition following stabbing in Brisbane
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Maldives President Muizzu welcomes PM Modi with warm hug in Male

Male, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm hug from Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu as he...
NATIONAL

Felt like dream: Children who performed for PM Modi in Maldives share unforgettable moment

Male, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartwarming welcome from children of the Indian diaspora in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kamal Haasan makes Parliament debut, deepens DMK-MNM political synergy

New Delhi, July 25: Kamal Haasan, the celebrated celluloid figure and politician from Tamil Nadu, formally entered national...
NATIONAL

Ed Sheeran ‘loves’ Arijit Singh’s voice, listens to special version of ‘Sapphire’ with daughters

Mumbai, July 25: Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh have released a special version of “Sapphire”. The Grammy winner...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Maldives President Muizzu welcomes PM Modi with warm hug in Male

NATIONAL 0
Male, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a...

Felt like dream: Children who performed for PM Modi in Maldives share unforgettable moment

NATIONAL 0
Male, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a...

Kamal Haasan makes Parliament debut, deepens DMK-MNM political synergy

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New Delhi, July 25: Kamal Haasan, the celebrated celluloid...
Load more

Popular news

Maldives President Muizzu welcomes PM Modi with warm hug in Male

NATIONAL 0
Male, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a...

Felt like dream: Children who performed for PM Modi in Maldives share unforgettable moment

NATIONAL 0
Male, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a...

Kamal Haasan makes Parliament debut, deepens DMK-MNM political synergy

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New Delhi, July 25: Kamal Haasan, the celebrated celluloid...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge