Raja’s family holds puja at murder site in Sohra

SOHRA, July 24: The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore who was murdered while honeymooning in Meghalaya on May 23, performed some rituals on Thursday at the secluded parking lot near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, where he was allegedly hacked to death by his wife Sonam and three hitmen.

Raja’s family members, including elder brother Vipin, travelled to Sohra to offer prayers and seek spiritual closure following the gruesome murder that shocked the nation.

“We wanted to come to the place where our Raja breathed his last. No family should have to do this, but this was important for us,” said Vipin, visibly emotional after the rituals.

“We demand swift justice. Those who conspired and killed our Raja must not walk free,” Vipin added.

On Tuesday, Vipin had hired a lawyer in Shillong to oppose the bail granted to the three co-accused in the crime – Silome James, Lokendra Singh Tomar, and his security guard Balbir Ahirwar.

He, however, stated that his family is satisfied with the investigation carried out by the Meghalaya Police into the murder of his brother. (PTI)